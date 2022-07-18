Lito Adiwang believes Thanh Le’s "smoother" striking will get the better of "raw" Tang Kai

Lito Adiwang is one of the most electrifying strikers in ONE Championship today. As a fan of action-packed fights, he’s keeping tabs on the impending striking collision between Thanh Le and Tang Kai.

Le will defend his ONE featherweight world title against Tang at ONE 160: Ok vs. Lee II on August 26, which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Adiwang, who has seven career knockouts, said the two elite featherweights are expected to keep the fight on the feet. The Filipino star also believes that Le’s experience and overall better style will be the difference come ONE 160.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Adiwang pointed out that Le is the smarter fighter compared to Tang. He added that it’s the Vietnamese-American star’s quick wits inside the cage that could put Tang in a world of trouble.

Lito Adiwang said:

“Well, they’re both incredibly talented knockout punchers. But based on their experience, you can tell who has a smoother delivery and who is more raw. With that being said, I’m giving the edge to Thanh Le here.”

He added:

“For me, Thanh is the smarter fighter. I love how he moves and delivers his combinations, and the way he transitions between different positions, it’s a beauty to watch. He’s a complete fighter, and a very adept striker. For those reasons, I’m giving him a slight edge to win this fight.”

Le has been cruising since he arrived in ONE Championship in May 2019. His list of victims includes the absolute elite, such as Yusup Saadulaev, Kotetsu Boku, Ryogo Takahashi, Martin Nguyen, and Garry Tonon.

The 36-year-old knocked out Nguyen in the third round of their October 2020 fight to become the ONE featherweight world champion. Since then, Le has defended the world title on one occasion, finishing Tonon in under a minute this past March.

Tang, meanwhile, is a perfect 6-0 in ONE Championship and won his last three fights via knockout. His last win was a one-sided beatdown of South Korean star Kim Jae Woong at ONE X.

Lito Adiwang tells Tang to push the pace against Le

While Le seems to have all the advantages in the world title fight, Lito Adiwang believes there’s a way for Tang to shock the reigning ONE featherweight world champion.

Adiwang said that Tang will have to push and take the fight to Le. Tang and Le both stand at 177 centimeters, but Adiwang said that it would be strategic for the Chinese fighter to close the distance and fight at a closer range.

“He [Le] combines his striking very well with his technical skills. He has fantastic footwork and can move around elusively. I think Tang Kai really needs to push the fight here, otherwise, he’s going to get picked apart by Thanh from the outside.”

