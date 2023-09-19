Lito Adiwang describes past 18 months as toughest ‘psychological’ test 

At ONE Friday Fights 34, Lito Adiwang makes his return to the circle having been inactive since his last fight in March 2022.

Facing Jeremy Miado and looking to bounce back from his loss to Jarred Brooks, Adiwang faced a setback that would keep him out of competition for a long time. With a knee injury costing him the fight in the second round, the 30-year-old has been through a long and difficult recovery period to make it back to competition.

When the Filipino strawweight returns this Friday at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, he will open up a huge event for the promotion and make his long-awaited comeback.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, he spoke about the adversity that he has faced on his way back to full fitness.

Drawing from his life experience, Lito Adiwang said that conquering his physical demons hasn’t been a struggle but the psychological aspect is where the real battle has been:

“Yeah, I’ll admit that this is more of a psychological one. Physically, I believe that I came from a hard life, a poor life, so I was able to overcome that. Physically, I have no problem. But now, as the journey goes, psychological, that’s where the 18 months really went to.”

Watch the full interview below:

Finally overcoming his battles by making his comeback this Friday, September 22, ONE Friday Fights 34 is set to be a cathartic moment for Adiwang as he returns to competition in search of his first win since 2021.

ONE Friday Fights 34 will air live and free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel. Alternatively, fans can catch all the action live via the ONE Super App.