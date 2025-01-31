Lito Adiwang says conditioning will be key against Japanese ‘grinder’ Keito Yamakita

Lito Adiwang talked about the importance of conditioning for his upcoming fight against Keito Yamakita.

Next Friday, February 8, Adiwang looks to extend his three-fight winning streak in the ONE strawweight MMA division. The 31-year-old's latest challenge is number five-ranked Yamakita, who's coming off back-to-back impressive performances.

Yamakita is known for his grappling-heavy style and endless cardio. Therefore, Adiwang is focused on ensuring he can match Yamakita's pace, which he explained during an interview with The MMA Superfan:

"Conditioning-wise, everything is fine during training. But the problem is when we are trying to make weight. When we are at that stage, my energy level just really goes down, and where I get spent. That’s what my team saw as an area for improvement so we tried a different approach, especially now that we are matched up against a grinder."

Lito Adiwang vs. Keito Yamakita will take place at ONE Fight Night 28. In the main event, two-sport world champion Prajanchai is scheduled to defend his strawweight Muay Thai world title against Ellis Badr Barboza.

Next Friday's event will take place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch the fights live and for free.

Watch Lito Adiwang's entire interview with The MMA Superfan below:

Lito Adiwang plans to continue impressive comeback story

Lito Adiwang endured the toughest setback of his fighting career in March 2022. The Filipino superstar was battling with Jeremy Miado when he suffered a torn ACL, leading to a second-round TKO and a lengthy recovery process.

Adiwang returned in September 2023 and quickly made a statement with a 23-second knockout win against Adrian Mattheis. 'Thunder Kid' then avenged his defeat against Jeremy Miado with a unanimous decision at ONE Fight Night 16.

Adiwang's latest fight was against Danial Williams in February 2024. The 31-year-old defeated Williams by unanimous decision, putting him one step closer to a strawweight MMA title shot.

With a win at ONE Fight Night 28, Adiwang would most likely enter the strawweight rankings, potentially taking Keito Yamakita's number five spot.

