"Little a*se wipe" - Conor McGregor goes on a Twitter meltdown during UFC 292; Michael Chandler hurls classic six-word comeback

Irish superstar Conor McGregor is known for going on Twitter sprees from time to time. 'The Notorious' did it again on August 19 as the UFC 292 event was in progress.

McGregor uploaded multiple audio clips on his Twitter account where he can be seen singing and reacting to the Chris Weidman vs. Brad Tavares fight taking place in the prelims of UFC 292.

Apart from that. McGregor posted several tweets that ranged from rooting for fighters to hurling insults at them.

McGregor showed his support for Chris Weidman, who returned to the octagon after being out of action for more than two years. Like the Irishman, Weidman had also suffered a gruesome leg break during his last appearance inside the octagon.

"Come on Chris Weidman! What a moment! Nail biting!"

McGregor also had something to say about Weidman's leg injury.

"Two surgeries Chris had as well, the bone wasn't joining back. Yous have no idea. The usual."

'Mystic Mac' also shared his thoughts on Weidman's opponent at UFC 292. In one of the tweets, the Irishman took a jibe at Brad Tavares.

"Tavares has always been a little a**e wipe also. A separate note."

You can see screenshots of Conor McGregor's tweets below:

Conor McGregor went on a Twitter spree during UFC 292

Michael Chandler responds to Conor McGregor's tweet

Michael Chandler, who is expected to be McGregor's opponent upon the Irishman's return, was also mentioned by 'the Notorious' in one of the tweets.

"Chandler I'm gonna break your head."

Michael Chandler also took to social media to respond to Conor McGregor's warning, saying that he was waiting for the Irishman.

Chandler and Mcgregor recently performed coaching duties on the latest season of UFC's cult show 'The Ultimate Fighter'. The two athletes were expected to lock horns later this year.

But UFC president Dana White recently did an interview with Crain & Company where he shared that the promotion was now trying to book the thriller fight for early 2024.

"We're working on it [McGregor vs. Chandler]. Yeah, I mean obviously we're running the whole season of 'The Ultimate Fighter' and to not do that fight would be ridiculous. I'm hoping we can do it early next year."

