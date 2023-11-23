Little-known heavyweight Brandon Grach lands massive KO of the Year contender on Aussie title fight undercard [VIDEO]

Brandon Grach is not a tenured boxer whose long career has earned him legions of fans. Instead, the Australian heavyweight is a newcomer in the sport. However, he may have just gone viral for his thunderous performance on the undercard of the Nikita Tszyu vs. Dylan Biggs event, during which he faced Liam Talivaa.

Both men were undefeated, but Talivaa was the more experienced boxer, having taken part in five fights to Grach's one. Unfortunately, for him, he didn't get the chance to show off a potential edge in experience, as within just 30 seconds of round one, Liam Talivaa was the recipient of a Brandon Grach knockout.

The pair locked horns in a pocket exchange, where Grach shattered his foe's chin with a check left hook that rendered Talivaa unconscious before he ever even hit the canvas. As Talivaa lay motionless on the mat, Grach celebrated what some have regarded as the knockout of the year, a distinction coveted by many.

There was no 10 count needed by the referee, as Brandon Grach scored his most impressive victory to date. The win will almost certainly elevate his profile after the clips of the knockout circulate around the internet. His win punctuated an interest year for boxing, which yielded several jaw-dropping knockouts.

Terence Crawford famously settled comparisons between him and Errol Spence Jr. by TKO'ing the latter in round 9. Similarly, Gervonta 'Tank' Davis humbled a previously boastful Ryan Garcia by sitting him down with a body-shot for a seventh-round knockout win.

Is Brandon Grach a regional champion?

While Brandon Grach has a young professional boxing career, with now just two fights on his record, he is actually an experienced pugilist. As a teenager, he competed as a cruiserweight, capturing three national titles on the Australian amateur scene. 12 years later, he returned as a heavyweight.

Still an amateur at the time, the 29-year old took on the undefeated Elvino Maroulis for a national title. While his punching power won him the first round, Grach's cardio began to waver in the later rounds, but he managed to carry himself through, and win, only through sheer perseverence.