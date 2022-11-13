Paddy Pimblett has been a huge influence on people dealing with mental health issues worldwide. Musician Jamie Webster is the latest to receive help from 'The Baddy'.

A friendship between the two Scousers has blossomed over time, and the pair are now strong supporters of one another's craft. The UFC lightweight recently shared a cherished memory of the time the singer-songwriter invited him up on stage in front of a crowd filled with Liverpudlians during a performance in Paris.

While discussing the mental struggle that comes with fame, James Webster praised Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann for the way they deal with the pressure:

"If I'm down about something that comes with being known and stuff like that, I'll message Paddy and Molly. He's just so relatable as a human being and as one of the lads. The things he says and the way he reacts to interview questions and when he rides the adrenaline and sh** like that, you almost feel like you're living through people like him and Molly, especially when they're fighting."

The 28-year-old folk singer and guitarist rose to fame by performing in local venues and pubs in Liverpool. He has since become a much more recognized artist across Europe.

His most notable singles are arguably 'Weekend in Paradise' and 'Allez Allez Allez', both of which have collectively gained over 25 million plays on Spotify.

Check out what Jamie Webster had to say about Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann in the video below:

What has Paddy Pimblett done to help raise awareness for mental health?

Prior to arriving in the UFC, Paddy Pimblett admitted to having suffered from mental health problems that threatened to end his career in the sport of MMA.

Following his win at UFC London in July, the 27-year-old gave an emotional speech. Pimblett had just lost a close friend to suicide and urged men to speak up about problems they're secretly dealing with.

The out-of-character passionate comments made on the mic were praised by millions of fight fans and high-level athletes.

Watch the interview below:

