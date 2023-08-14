Local hero Terence Crawford to get Omaha land for $1 for gym expansion after Errol Spence win

Terence Crawford delivered an all-time classic en route to his ninth-round stoppage win over Errol Spence Jr. on July 29. 'Bud' also became the first male pugilist to successfully win unified titles across two divisions in the four-belt era.

Crawford's spectacular decimation of Spence earned him a hero's welcome in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska. In a touching gesture, the mayor of Omaha, Jean Stothert proposed a land sale for the expansion of Crawford's non-profit gym for $1.

Terence Crawford's B and B Sports Academy near 31st Avenue and Sprague Street provides boxing, wrestling, and MMA training to kids aged between 8 and 18. Admittin to the need for more room, executive director Steve Nelson said:

“We need more room. We have so many kids that it’s to the point where I have to break them up by age group and experience for certain days because we can’t service 150 kids all in one day in the space we have.” h/t wowt.com

Generously offering the property adjacent to Crawford's academy, Stothert said:

“We know your gym is running out of room, so we would like to help you build on your success. It just so happens that the city of Omaha owns the property north of your academy. So with city council approval—and I think I’ll get that—we’re going to offer to sell you this land for the bargain price of $1.” h/t wowt.com

Terence Crawford weighs in on whether Errol Spence Jr. should retire

Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford was one of the most anticipated boxing clashes of recent times. While Crawford exceeded fans' expectations, Spence looked completely at his wits' end in his lopsided defeat to 'Bud'.

'The Truth' who had never been knocked down out knocked out in his life before, is now being urged to retire following his first professional loss. However, Crawford disagrees with his view although he suggests Spence take a little time off to get his head right. Terence Crawford said during a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club:

“I don’t think he [Spence] should retire. I think he should take a little time off, get his mind right, then get back in the ring and get focused...I would tell him that he’s a great fighter and to take a little time off. Come back, do it again but don’t rush.”

