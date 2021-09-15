"Logan, you can get it too!" - Tyron Woodley claims he'd be willing to fight Logan Paul after a rematch with Jake Paul

Tyron Woodley's rivalry with the Paul brothers continues as the war of words recommenced. While speaking to TMZ Sports, 'The Chosen One' spoke about the possibility of fighting 'The Maverick', saying:

"I told him, I said 'Hey, fall back!'...so Logan, you can get it too! They both could to be honest. But I gotta beat Jake up first because that's the something.. I just hate that he can just walk around and say that he beat me."

After the former UFC welterweight champion suffered a controversial split decision loss to Jake Paul on August 29, he immediately rallied for a rematch. Logan Paul was seen confronting Tyron Woodley in a heated post-fight interview.

Watch the post-fight interview where Logan Paul is seen confronting Woodley, below:

Tyron Woodley says he's willing to get the tattoo while going live on Instagram with Jake Paul

Tyron Woodley also spoke about the tattoo bet between him and Jake Paul. The former UFC fighter stated that he'd be willing to get the infamous tattoo with the 24-year old YouTuber joining his live feed on Instagram.

"Sh*t, tell him let's go live! I'mma talk some more sh*t to you and you can watch me get this dumba** tattoo while we go live on Instagram, tell Jake, let's go live on Instagram... And I'm talking mad sh*t to his big-head a**," exclaimed Woodley.

'The Chosen One' quickly confronted Jake Paul in the ring after their fight. He stated that he deserved a rematch. Paul said he'd give Woodley another opportunity, only if he pushed through with the tattoo bet.

Katherine Flores, more popularly known as 'Tatu Baby,' was also present at Triller's pay-per-view event as Jake Paul's tattoo artist of choice. She attended the Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley event in person and watched ringside.

Watch Tyron Woodley's full interview with TMZ below:

