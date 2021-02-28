Logan Paul checks an item off his bucket list after Pokemon trend

YouTuber and boxer Logan Paul was trending heavily earlier today after he opened the first-edition Pokemon boxes. The 25-year-old revealed a slew of highly-priced cards during a live stream on his YouTube channel, which garnered half a million views in two hours.

Paul started trending on Twitter moments after he opened the Pokemon boxes. 'Maverick' counts this feat as one of his biggest achievements - trending with legenday Pokemon Charizard - as he proceeded to check an item off his bucket list.

During Logan Paul's live stream, the rare Charizard card was opened on two separate occasions. In October 2020, he dished out $150,000 to buy the same rare card.

Logan Paul spent $2 million to buy six first-edition Pokemon boxes

Earlier in February this year, Logan Paul spent $2 million to buy six first-edition Pokemon boxes which he opened today, February 27. The popular YouTuber did so to pay homage to the Pokemon cards franchise on its 25th anniversary. Each first-edition box contained 36 packs of Pokemon cards. In October last year, Paul also spent $400,000 on a single first-edition Pokemon box.

Along with the rare Charizard card, Chansey, Alakazam, Venusaur, Gyarados, Raichu, Blastoise, and Mewtwo cards were also opened during Paul's live stream. He had teamed up with Goldin Auctions to mark the biggest Pokemon cards unboxing.

Logan Paul was expected to face Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition boxing match on February 20 this year. However, the bout never came to fruition after the deal with the legendary boxer reportedly fell through. According to Paul, his team is trying to get a new date for his potential fight with Mayweather.

"The complications are that when you are dealing with someone like Floyd Mayweather, who is, you know, the most desired, highest-paid fighter on the planet, he operates at a certain caliber," said Logan Paul in one of his YouTube video.

Paul switched to professional boxing in 2019 when he fought fellow YouTuber KSI. Maverick lost the fight via split decision.