Logan Paul claims Dana White ghosted him after UFC 300 and Sphere pitch: "Basically completely ignored me"

WWE star and social media magnate Logan Paul recently stated that he contacted Dana White for a possible undercard fight at either UFC 300 or Noche UFC 306. This may come as a surprise, as the former WWE United States champion has little to no experience in pro fighting.

In a podcast episode featuring interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall, the older Paul brother shared that his wrestling background and experience sparring with UFC fighters gave him the idea to participate in those events.

Paul said:

"I told Dana [White], for UFC 300, I texted him, I said, 'Hey man, consider me available to fight on the undercard of The Sphere [Noche UFC 306]'. Basically completely ignored me [laughs]. Which I think spoke volumes. I haven't bothered him about it since."

Paul expressed his willingness to fight the likes of Alex Pereira and UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis. He also mentioned the famous video of him holding his own against former UFC middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa in a straight grappling spar.

Listen to Logan Paul here:

When Dana White reportedly stopped Logan Paul vs Conor McGregor from ever happening

Not only is Dana White apparently unwilling to have Logan Paul on his undercard, but he also seemingly doesn't want the YouTube personality to fight his top cash-cow, Conor McGregor.

A few months back, strong rumors circulated of a mega-fight between 'The Notorious' and 'The Maverick' in India.

According to the Daily Mail, Dana White and the UFC, who still have McGregor under some kind of contract, put a stop to it. The reason, per the report, is White's disdain for Paul's brother, 'The Problem Child' Jake Paul.

An unnamed source told the Daily Mail:

"There is a constant tumultuous attitude towards each other, and they have a never-ending feud because Jake continues to call out Dana on how he treats his fighters and how they get paid. And for Dana's part, he thinks Jake is making the world of boxing a complete joke. He hates the popularity Jake has received. Dana hated the Tyson fight and just hates everything Jake has given boxing. Dana thinks it is a complete joke."

Based on the past, Dana White is willing to work with other promotional entities in combat sports in the right circumstances. However, whether this includes the Paul brothers remains to be seen.

