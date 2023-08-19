Logan Paul and Jake Paul exchange emotional words over WWE star’s viral reaction during Nate Diaz victory announcement

Jake Paul and his older brother, Logan Paul, can’t seem to get on the same page.

Over the past few weeks, the tension between the Paul brothers has grown due to arguments surrounding business and their fighting careers. There is now another misunderstanding between Logan and Jake regarding the latter’s latest boxing match.

On August 5, ‘The Problem Child’ extended his professional boxing record to 7-1 after securing a unanimous decision win against Nate Diaz. Earlier that night, Logan Paul performed at WWE’s Summerslam before attending his brother’s boxing match across the country.

Once Jake Paul had his hand raised against Diaz, Logan was seen momentarily looking disappointed, leading to a viral video. During a recent podcast, ‘The Problem Child’ had this to say about his brother looking unhappy:

“I just didn’t think it was real. It seems fake, but it’s not. There’s a video of it too, and I just don’t get it. I just can’t believe it. I don’t know, it’s weird. It’s weird, it’s really weird.”

The video was shared on the Betr Instagram account. Logan responded in the comment section by saying:

“I had a wrestling match in front of 50,000 people & booked it across the country afterwards to watch you fight, I was BEYOND exhausted by this point and it was obvious you were going to win STOP OVERANALYZING”

Jake Paul claims he’s “at the top table of the fight game”

Jake Paul made his professional boxing debut in January 2020, defeating fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib. Since then, ‘The Problem Child’ has done a phenomenal job promoting himself, creating massive attention for his fights.

Paul recently celebrated his success by sharing a photo on Twitter of a clean drug test with the caption saying:

"Witness my greatness and you try to destroy it. 3.5 years and I’m sitting at the top table of the fight game. Hate it all you want."

It’s unclear what’s next for Jake Paul’s boxing career. The two most likely options are a rematch against Tommy Fury or the super-fight against KSI. Only time will tell when Paul decides to return to the ring and who it’ll be against.

