Logan Paul jokingly confesses to using this substance as steroid accusations engulf 'The Maverick'

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis will face off in a six-round exhibition boxing bout on October 14th at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, as a featured bout in the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card.

'El Jefe' has previously accused Paul of using steroids to boost his performance. In response to these allegations, 'The Maverick' stated that their fight contract didn't include a provision for drug testing. However, Misfits Boxing promoter Mams Taylor has now confirmed that both Paul and Danis will undergo testing before their highly anticipated showdown.

According to a recent post on X (formerly Twitter) by Taylor, the 28-year-old YouTuber has consented to undergo substance testing. Paul emphasized that he is indifferent to whether it's USADA, VADA, or any other testing agency.

Check out Taylor's post below:

Logan Paul responded and humorously admitted that he would almost certainly test positive for drinking his hydration beverage:

"I’m gonna test positive for drinking PRIME"

Check out Paul's post below:

Logan Paul accuses Dillon Danis of trying to back out of the fight

Following the official confirmation of their fight in July, Dillon Danis has engaged in a provocative campaign, sharing private photos and videos of Logan Paul's fiancée, Nina Agdal. Dillon's social media antics had led Agdal to take legal action, resulting in her filing a lawsuit and securing a restraining order against the 30-year-old BJJ specialist.

In response to these events, Logan Paul recently expressed his frustration and accused 'El Jefe' of lacking genuine intent to go through with the fight:

"Yeah, this dude’s whining on Twitter [X] talking about, 'They’re suing me, I got lawsuits up the a**, I don’t know if I wanna do this anymore.’ Shut up, stupid! Tryna use a completely unrelated lawsuit when a woman’s trying to hold you accountable for committing a federal crime 'cause you stalked her a** and cyber bullied her as an excuse to pull out of the fight."

He added:

"This has nothing to do with the fight. You wanna fight me? Show up October 14… Such a coward… The clock is ticking. You’re horrified. Imagine October 14 when you’re trapped in a fu*king ring with me!"

Check out Paul's comments below:

