Logan Paul mocks Khamzat Chimaev with tongue-in-cheek UFC 319 fight week jab

Logan Paul recently shared a post from a parody account imitating Ariel Helwani. The post claimed that Khamzat Chimaev had sneezed three times in the morning and was being monitored by UFC medical staff.While the post was not from Helwani, it sparked a wave of reactions from fans on X. Paul took to X and wrote:&quot;I know how this story ends.&quot;Check out his X post below:However, behind the joke lies a genuine talking point heading into Aug. 16 in Chicago. Chimaev has been taking extreme precautions to avoid any illness ahead of his maiden UFC title shot against Dricus du Plessis.The undefeated contender has instructed his team to limit public interactions with concerns about catching something that could derail the fight. Health issues have been a recurring subplot in his career, dating back to his 2021 COVID-19 complications that led him to briefly claim retirement.Since then, several bouts have either been canceled or postponed. His last fight against Robert Whittaker was also pushed from June to October due to illness.Despite concerns about his health, Chimaev dominated the fight against Whittaker at UFC 308 with a quick first-round submission win. That being said, the concerns around his health and durability over five rounds are ammunition for du Plessis, who thrives in longer fights.Arman Tsarukyan claims Khamzat Chimaev needs controlling during fight camp Khamzat Chimaev’s road to UFC gold has been categorized by long layoffs and health concerns. Between 2020 and 2021, repeated complications nearly ended his career, prompting him to announce an early retirement that was later reversed.Even after returning, he faced further illness and training issues, sharing concerning hospital images during recovery. Determined to make changes, Chimaev switched coaches, accusing his previous team of pushing him to exhaustion. His preparation for UFC 319 has been based in the Russian mountains, working again with his old wrestling coach in a more controlled environment.Lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan has been part of this camp and says Chimaev’s desire to constantly push himself can be counterproductive. Tsarukyan believes the key to his success in Chicago is balancing his work with proper recovery.Speaking in an interview with TKamil Gadzhiev, Tsarukyan said:“He doesn’t reach his peak because he likes to train a lot, he needs to be stopped during training camp. Khamzat needs a man beside him who controls him 24/7 and stops him so he doesn’t get overtrained.&quot;