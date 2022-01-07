"My withdrawals are very aggressive" - Logan Paul opens up about quitting marijuana on Christmas Eve 

Logan Paul has opened up about quitting marijuana just in time for Christmas. He asserts that the drug is very powerful despite what others have to say.

In an episode of Impaulsive, Paul went into detail about his journey towards sobriety. He explained that it was time to take the step when he realized that his use of the drug was becoming "problematic":

"I knew there was going to be a day where I had to call it quits. When I realized that I was high more than I wasn't high, it was a little problematic. Waking up groggy, I'm going to sleep high, it was a disaster. December 24th, I felt it in my heart. I was like, 'Today's the day, I'm done'... Cold turkey... Here I am going through weed withdrawals and my whole family is celebrating Christmas. For me, my withdrawals are very aggressive, man."

Watch the full Impaulsive podcast with Logan Paul below:

'Maverick' went on to state that he would become extremely irritable and lose his appetite during his withdrawals. While he was quick to admit his own shortcomings with drugs, he was quicker to defend his brother when Machine Gun Kelly insinuated that Jake Paul was on drugs.

Was it wise for Logan Paul to quit smoking weed 'cold turkey'?

Logan Paul mentioned that he quit smoking marijuana without going through the proper steps to make the process easier.

According to research, quitting marijuana 'cold turkey' could lead to some negative side-effects, including irritability, anxiety, depression, insomnia, and anorexia. While detailing his issues, Logan Paul stated he suffered from some of these withdrawal symptoms. People often relapse due to the awful feeling they experience from these consequences.

As of now, there is no indication that Paul has not maintained his sobriety. Furthermore, he is currently preoccupied with a beverage brand that he co-founded with fellow YouTuber KSI.

