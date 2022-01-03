"Your brother was tripping balls" - When rapper Machine Gun Kelly claimed Jake Paul used drugs on Logan Paul's podcast 

Machine Gun Kelly once let it slip that Jake Paul was "tripping balls" on a 2019 podcast with his brother Logan Paul. The older Paul sibling was quick to correct MGK to avoid Jake being implicated in any drug use.

On an installment of his podcast Impaulsive over two years ago, Logan Paul and guest MGK discussed their previous experiences with psychedelic drugs. The Cleveland rapper accidentally insinuated that 'The Problem Child' was under the influence, before being corrected by Logan Paul.

Discussing Jake Paul, Machine Gun Kelly said:

"I was about to say that I gave you guys shrooms before... Your brother was tripping balls, dude."

Upon hearing the statement, 'Maverick' immediately interjected and defended his brother by saying he does not do drugs. He then changed the subject by bringing up a birthday party involving Marilyn Manson, in order to further distance the conversation from his brother's alleged drug use.

While Machine Gun Kelly's statement may have been a mistake and certainly had no malice, Dana White has consistently accused Jake Paul of PED usage. The Cleveland native responded to the accusation by issuing a challenge. Paul said he would agree to a drug test and to fight Jorge Masvidal in the octagon should White fulfill a number of clauses first.

Jake Paul said Dana White must increase the minimum pay for UFC fighters to $50,000 from $12,000 and must provide healthcare. Many have seen Paul's offer as reasonable.

I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: Happy new year @danawhite . Here is a real challenge for you…I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: Happy new year @danawhite. Here is a real challenge for you… I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: https://t.co/bJScDVITvL

Jake Shields comes to defense of Jake Paul's challenge

Jake Shields has defended Jake Paul's challenge to Dana White and wholeheartedly agrees with the YouTube star.

Shields, a former UFC welterweight, championed 'The Problem Child's challenge on Twitter. Shields re-posted Paul's tweet with a caption that read:

"As much as we love to hate on the Paul's he's 100% correct here."

Dana White has yet to respond to Jake Paul's offer in any official capacity, although he did send a reverse challenge, once again surrounding steroid usage rumors. ‘The Problem Child' recently reminded the UFC president that he has four days left before his offer is rescinded.

