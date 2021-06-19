Logan Paul, Oscar De La Hoya, Roy Jones potential opponents for Rashad Evans comeback fight: Ali Abdelaziz 

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans is reportedly going to fight again at 41 years of age.

On Saturday, ESPN's Brett Okamoto reported that Rashad Evans is coming out of retirement, per his manager Ali Abdelaziz. Okamoto also said that YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul and veteran boxer Roy Jones Jr. were being considered as potential opponents.

Rashad Evans (@SugaRashadEvans) is coming out of retirement, per his manager Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00). Discussions are already underway for his return. Not surprising, considering the climate of combat sports right now. Targeted opponents include Logan Paul and Roy Jones. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 19, 2021

As Okamoto noted in the tweet, the times are indeed great for retired pugilists and mixed martial artists to make a comeback to combat sports, with exhibition and celebrity boxing matches more popular than ever.

Rashad Evans' manager Ali Abdelaziz retweeted Okamoto's post and also added a comment of his own, stating that Oscar De La Hoya was also being eyed if he wins his next fight.

If Oscar De La Hoya wins his next fight then he’s on the list too. https://t.co/9qnwQn1LcR — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) June 19, 2021

Oscar De La Hoya is set to make a return of his own against decorated UFC champion and knockout star Vitor Belfort in a Triller exhibition boxing match on September 11, per Mike Coppinger.

The date is actually Sept. 11, not Sept. 18, per sources — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) June 17, 2021

Rashad Evans is likely following in the footsteps of several other MMA fighters who are transitioning to boxing as their careers inside the octagon wane.

'Suga' retired from mixed martial arts in June 2018 after suffering a five-fight skid in the UFC. His last fight was against Anthony Smith at UFC 225, which he lost via first-round knockout. Before that, he had also lost to Sam Alvey, Daniel Kelly, Glover Teixeira and Ryan Bader.

The last time Rashad Evans won a contest inside the octagon was at UFC 167 in November 2013 when he TKO'd Chael Sonnen in the first round.

Rashad Evans 'threw his name in the hat' for an Oscar De La Hoya fight

Recently appearing on the MMA on SiriusXM podcast, Rashad Evans revealed he offered his name for consideration for a fight against Oscar De La Hoya. Nevertheless, he is happy that the veteran boxer is facing Vitor Belfort and believes that it will make a great fight.

🥊"It makes sense and I think it's a great fight." -- @SugaRashadEvans explains to @RJcliffordMMA and @DinThomas why he likes the Oscar de la Hoya vs. Vitor Belfort exhibition boxing match set for September 🔊@FiteTV @triller



⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/GaNb47ty2m — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) June 17, 2021

Rashad Evans is yet to make a statement on his return or future fights with Logan Paul, Roy Jones Jr., or Oscar De La Hoya. His latest Instagram posts show him with fellow fighter Georges St-Pierre and television producer Mike Sherman at a restaurant in Miami, Florida.

