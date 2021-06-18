3 reasons why UFC fans should be excited about Oscar De La Hoya vs Vitor Belfort

Oscar De La Hoya and Vitor Belfort will collide in an exhibition boxing match on September 11. The event will be hosted by Triller Fight Club.

De La Hoya was rumored to fight UFC legend Georges St-Pierre, but the bout was never officially announced, thanks to Dana White's intervention.

Oscar De La Hoya & Vitor Belfort have verbally agreed to meet in a boxing match on Sept. 18 under the Triller banner, per Ryan Kavanaugh. Exhibition bout. DLH 175 pounds, Belfort 190.



10 oz gloves

2 min rounds. 8 rounds.



Hoping for LV. They will do a concert Sat/Sun & a Verzuz — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 17, 2021

Belfort, a former UFC superstar, is making his return to combat sports after more than three years. His last MMA fight was against Lyoto Machida and took place at UFC 224 in May 2018.

Although Belfort announced his retirement after the fight, he signed with ONE Championship the following year. However, he never competed in the promotion.

With Belfort set to make a return, we take a look at three reasons why UFC fans should be excited about his fight against De La Hoya.

#1 Oscar De La Hoya is returning after almost 13 years

Gary Russell Jr. v Joseph Diaz Jr.

Oscar De La Hoya's last professional boxing match was in 2008. He challenged the legendary Manny Pacquiao and lost the fight in the eighth round.

It was only until November of last year that De La Hoya expressed his interest in making a comeback. The 48-year-old had proposed a fight opposite Gennady Golovkin, which didn't fare well with the boxing fraternity.

The former multi-weight champion has gone on to become one of the biggest promoters in the sport following his retirement. He will now step into the boxing ring for the first time in nearly 13 years.

Oscar De La Hoya's credibility as a boxer and his impressive resume are enough to get fans excited about his return. 'The Golden Boy' competed in 45 professional boxing matches. He won 39 fights, with 30 of them coming by way of knockout.

#2 Vitor Belfort was a professional boxer

UFC 152: Vitor Belfort Open Workout

Although Oscar De La Hoya will probably end up being the favorite to win the fight, Vitor Belfort's boxing credentials should not be overlooked.

'The Phenom' displayed his intelligent boxing skillset during his prime years. He has knockout victories over the likes of Wanderlei Silva, Rich Franklin, Anthony Johnson, Michael Bisping, Luke Rockhold, and many more decorated UFC stars.

In 2006, Belfort made his professional boxing debut against compatriot Josemario Neves. He made quick work of Neves as he knocked him out early in the first round.

#3 Both men possess knockout power

Oscar De La Hoya was one of the most fearsome strikers during his peak years in the late 1990s. 'The Golden Boy' finished 30 of his opponents, which speaks volumes of his ferociousness inside the boxing ring.

Meanwhile, Belfort is known for carrying a one-punch knockout power. Out of the 18 opponents that he has finished, 13 were knocked out via punches.

Since Oscar De La Hoya vs. Vitor Belfort will be an exhibition match, it is not yet clear if knockouts will be allowed in the fight.

For all the latest news, updates and more from MMA, follow our Facebook page.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh