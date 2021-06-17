"My kid can beat them up" - Vitor Belfort slams Logan and Jake Paul for choosing easy, non-striker opponents

Vitor Belfort is not impressed with Jake and Logan Paul, even as they continue to higher their standards in terms of opponents.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, the former UFC light heavyweight champion slammed both the Paul siblings for choosing opponents who were not primarily from a boxing background.

According to Vitor Belfort, his son Davi Belfort would be a tougher opponent for Jake Paul than Tyron Woodley, who hails from a wrestling background.

The UFC 12 Heavyweight Tournament winner also claimed that his daughter Victoria could beat up the Paul siblings inside the ring.

Accusing the Paul siblings of dodging him, Vitor Belfort told Damon Martin-

"The Triller guys said, 'Vitor, whenever we brought your name here they are like shaking off, oh no, no, no, not him.' And they are choosing these guys that are wrestlers. I don't have nothing against them. Great go make your money, but they are not boxers. I can fight Tyron Woodley with one hand and beat him up. That guy is a wrestler, great wrestler but cannot even...my kid can beat him up. My daughter, you ever see my daughter punch? My daughter Victoria can put these guys out."

Vitor Belfort wants to fight both brothers in the same night

Vitor Belfort criticized Floyd Mayweather for stepping inside the ring with Logan Paul and not being able to knock him out.

Belfort also claimed that he's capable of taking on both Logan and Jake Paul on the same night and even in the same fight.

Offering to fight alternating rounds with the Paul brothers, Vitor Belfort further said-

"Why (Floyd) Mayweather can go and fight a YouTuber and not even knocking out the guy. Embarrassed for the boxers, you know. And I'm telling you, you put these two brothers with me. I'll fight both the guys in the same night. You come, you get tired, comes another brother next round. I'll beat the cr*p out of these two brothers like that (snaps fingers). And you know that, they know that. They don't wanna do it. They are afraid."

