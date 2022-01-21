Logan Paul addresses accusations that his video on Pokemon cards scam was fake

Logan Paul recently posted a video claiming that the box he received containing 1st Edition Pokemon Card Booster Cases was fake. This gave rise to speculation that Paul's claim was not real and he was doing it for media attention.

'The Maverick' has now confirmed that his accusations were not fake. According to Paul, even his younger sibling Jake had initially doubted the authenticity of his claims. Paul recently said in a recent YouTube video:

"So did Jake. I see comments that they think I was acting. They think it's fake. No, it's not fake at all."

When Logan Paul was scammed

Logan Paul purchased the first-edition base cards back in December apparently valued it at around $3.5 million. Paul was unboxing the cards for a video when he realized that the box contained G.I. Joe trading cards instead.

Fansite Pokébeach and YouTuber Rattle also investigated the authenticity of the cards and concluded that they were unlikely to be real. Paul himself flew down to Chicago to meet with officials from the Baseball Card Exchange (BBCE) to verify his doubts.

Paul later a posted a video containing clips of his meeting with BBCE officials. Paul said in the video:

“Oh, man. I’m a super-positive person, bro. And I’ll always be the one to look at the bright side. And I’m trying, but this is very hard. It’s just so sad for all parties involved. It’s sad for the Pokemon community; like, how many fraudulent things are out there. I’m grateful for the things that I have that are real now."

"I’m literally like, I’m picturing my Charizard [Pokemon card] in my head. Oh my God! Holy sh**! Like, something real; something worth a lot of money that is real. Damn, bro. I just went from 11 first edition boxes to 5. No, yeah, to 5. We got f**ked. End of story.”

Bolillo Lajan San, a known card collector, apologized for the error and claimed that he reimbursed Logan Paul. Paul has also confirmed the same.

