Logan Paul reach: How much longer is the YouTuber than Floyd Mayweather?

Logan Paul is set to fight Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition match on February 20th.

At 6 ft. 2 inches (188 cm) height, Logan Paul has a reach of 76 inches (193 cm). He weighed in at 199.4 pounds (90 kg) for his last fight against KSI.

Floyd Mayweather, on the other hand, weighed in at 147 pounds (67 kg) for his last bout, an exhibition match against Tenshin Nasukawa. Standing 5 ft. 8 inches (173 cm) tall, Floyd Mayweather has a reach of 72 inches (183 cm).

The figures give Logan Paul a 4 inches reach, 6 inches height and more than 50 pounds of weight advantage over Floyd Mayweather.

What to expect from Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul

A section of the combat sports community believe that Logan Paul might actually go ahead and pull off an upset because of the height, weight, and reach advantage he has over Floyd Mayweather. However, the latter is one of the most decorated athletes of the sport.

Among his 50-0 undefeated record in professional boxing, there are notable wins over the likes of Oscar De La Hoya, Manny Pacquiao, Canelo Alvarez, Diego Corrales, Genaro Hernandez, Juan Manual Marquez, and Jose Luis Castillo (twice).

It is highly unlikely that the man who successfully went through all these boxing greats of his time and beyond without getting knocked out once, would be defeated by Logan Paul.

Advertisement

Despite having retired from professional boxing, Floyd Mayweather has kept himself in tremendous shape and form. Mike Tyson recently sat down with Logan Paul and team on his Impaulsive podcast, and talked about the upcoming fight.

Tyson pointed out that the "thing" about Floyd Mayweather is that he never stops going to the gym, even after having his last professional bout more than three years ago.

"Let me tell you something about Floyd. This is what I don't like about him either. No matter whatever we say about him, it could be true, but he's in that gym. He's a [gym] rat. He retired but he stayed in the gym. He can't help it... that's his heroin."

Logan Paul pointed out that his opponent has no "vice", when Mike Tyson added that the gym is his only vice.