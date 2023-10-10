Logan Paul's lawsuit against Dillon Danis shows insecurity over Nina Agdal's "checkered past", claims Ben Askren

Former UFC welterweight Ben Askren has weighed in on the legal action taken by Logan Paul and Nina Agdal against Dillon Danis. BJJ and MMA fighter Danis is scheduled to make his boxing debut against YouTuber and WWE superstar Paul.

Leading up to their fight, Danis has relentlessly targeted Paul's fiance, Nina Agdal. 'El Jefe' has posted many NSFW photos and videos of Agdal, besides also making several derogatory remarks about her.

Agdal responded by suing him for harassment and defamation, and she has been granted a restraining order against him.

In the latest edition of the 'Funky and the Champ' show, former UFC fighters Daniel Cormier and Ben Askren addressed the Paul-Danis-Agdal situation.

Ben Askren suggested he doesn't condone Dillon Danis' actions against Nina Agdal. However, he recalled that before his first-round TKO defeat in his boxing match against Logan Paul's younger brother Jake Paul in April 2021; the latter made derogatory comments regarding his (Askren's) wife.

'Funky' further indicated that Paul and Agdal's legal campaign against Danis implies that they're self-conscious about Agdal's past. Askren stated:

"He did win the trash talk because he got inside Logan Paul's head so bad that Logan Paul... They're suing him. That's insane. I don't like it at all. I guess I take extra offense. I fought Logan's brother [Jake Paul]. He tried talking about my wife. And it wasn't a big deal. You know what? Because, I've got a great wife and a lover, and we have no issues."

"But if your wife has a checkered past, we'll say, and Dillon Danis has provided us plenty of receipts of this, then maybe you're a little more self-conscious of your significant other. And I think that's what we're seeing happen to the point of where they're so self-conscious about it [that] they have to sue someone to make them be quiet because they don't like their past deeds," he added.

Watch Askren discuss the topic at 15:48 in the video below:

Dillon Danis lambasts Logan Paul as 'The Maverick' warns of additional legal action

The Logan Paul-Dillon Danis bout would serve as one of the two headlining matchups for the MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – The Prime Card on October 14, 2023.

Former UFC star Mike Perry is the official backup/replacement fighter for the matchup. Besides, with Danis' reputation for pulling out of fights, rumors are rife that Paul might box Perry instead.

Dillon Danis has consistently hinted at potentially withdrawing from their match, citing the legal campaign against him. On the BS w/ Jake Paul podcast, Logan Paul recently warned that there are "more counts" of legal action on the way against 'El Jefe.'

Danis took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticize 'The Maverick' for continuing his and Agdal's legal campaign while their fight looms on the horizon. Threatening to pull out of their matchup, Danis tweeted:

"Logan bragging about lawsuits again he isn’t built for the fight game, this pu**y doesn’t deserve me I’m out."