Logan Paul with vodka, $15K for an IG post, giving a wedgie - Dillon Danis' most bizarre moments on Ariel Helwani's show

Dillon Danis recently made an appearance on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour show, and their interview went exactly as most would expect. 'El Jefe' is widely considered among the most proficient trolls in the mixed martial arts world and has garnered immense notoriety for his online and offline antics.

Danis is set to face Logan Paul in a boxing match at the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event on October 14. Since this fight also marks Danis' first combat sports outing since June 2019, it was unsurprising to see Helwani invite the Bellator welterweight contender for a chat.

It's no secret that Dillon Danis and Ariel Helwani have butted heads in the past. Given the unpleasant history between the two, many expected fireworks to go off during their conversation. However, the two were surprisingly cordial, except for a few bizarre moments during the show.

Not long after settling in, Helwani jokingly asked Danis about his source of income. In response, 'El Jefe' claimed he made $15,000 or more per social media post thanks to his popularity. Helwani couldn't believe his ears and hilariously accused Danis of lying and set up an on-screen 'Lie Counter' to count his guest's fibs.

During another segment, Danis claimed Logan Paul carried vodka in his PRIME bottle during their recent pre-fight face-off and was far from sober when they filmed it.

While the interview had no dearth of outlandish moments, Dillon Danis giving Ariel Helwani a wedgie perhaps took the cake for being comically bizarre. While pretending to hug Helwani, 'El Jefe' reached his hands behind the veteran journalist to pull off the practical joke as both tumbled down.

Check out some more mind-boggling moments from the show below:

Dillon Danis believes he can beat Francis Ngannou in an MMA fight

During the same interview with Ariel Helwani, Dillon Danis claimed he could brush past former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in a cage fight. The jiu-jitsu savant explained that heavyweight fighters rarely possess technical abilities, and his grappling would prove too much for the Cameroonian.

After Danis was asked about potentially fighting in the PFL, he stated that he would only compete in the promotion if he could fight Jake Paul. However, the conversation soon pivoted to Danis fighting Ngannou. Calling 'The Predator' an easy fight, the Bellator welterweight contender said:

"That's easy though. You know I'd beat Francis. You want to bet? That's not a lie. I'll pull guard so easy. Dude, he's terrible. Heavyweights are known to be the worst technical fighters of all time."

