Logan Paul remains clueless about the rules for his exhibition bout with Floyd Mayweather

The upcoming exhibition boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and social media sensation Logan Paul continues to be shrouded in controversy. Currently scheduled to take place on February 20, reports emerged last week suggesting that the bout could be moved to a later date. Promoter Fanmio has yet to confirm a venue for the unique clash, either.

Logan Paul, though, remains undeterred and continues to train for his meeting with former five-weight world champion Mayweather. This approach proceeds even though Mayweather has yet to let Team Paul know the bout's actual rules.

Speaking on the mybettingsites.co.uk blog, Logan Paul sparring partner Angel Lozano - a former cruiserweight fighter in his own right - admitted that Floyd has played his cards very close to his chest when it comes to the exact format of the contest.

“The team discussed the size of gloves before, they really don’t know what to expect from this guy Floyd. Floyd Mayweather is that type of guy to keep people guessing to the last minute then he’s going to start making moves."

Logan Paul weighed in at 199.4 pounds for his sole professional outing against fellow YouTuber KSI in November 2019, but Lozano believes that Mayweather could well insist upon a weight-limit well below that mark come fight night.

Mayweather himself never campaigned at a weight class higher than 154 pounds during his legendary professional career - and Lozano feels that 'Money' will be keen to stop Logan Paul making the most of his physical advantages during the fight.

"I think Logan will weigh around 190-195 pounds in the ring and Floyd will come in around 160, but who knows there could be a weight limit because no way Floyd will want him to come in that heavy. Floyd won't want him to use [his weight] as an advantage and put on a lot of muscle and lean as much weight as he can on him...they are just waiting to see what happens."

Logan Paul left his sparring partner with a black eye in training

ogan Paul, nicknamed 'Maverick', has not fared well in terms of wins in his boxing career's early stages. Paul drew a white-collar boxing bout with KSI, before losing their rematch under professional rules.

However, Lozano is firmly convinced that Logan Paul can present Mayweather with problems - particularly as the 25-year-old entrepreneur has already dished out a black eye in sparring.

"Logan has got some power for sure, he left me a little black eye the first time we sparred, he left me a little shiner. He caught me and I was pretty surprised. I’ve only ever had one other fighter leave me a black eye and he was world champion Gilberto Ramirez! He got some pop for sure and he can take a punch too, he’s become more composed after taking a shot."

According to Lozano, Logan Paul has a definite gameplan and warned Mayweather not to expect an easy ride in the fight.

"He’s working on going in there and really making Floyd uncomfortable, going in there and making it a bit of rough, bump him up a bit. Don't give him no room to breathe basically. You start making Mayweather comfortable and he’s going to start having fun in there."

Regardless of the rules or the date on which the fight takes place, Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather look sure to provide a fantastic spectacle when they step into the ring.

Even though Mayweather is now 43, Logan Paul faces a massive task to even make a dent in his opponent. However, given these recent comments from inside his camp, Paul seems motivated for the challenge.