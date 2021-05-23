"Lol chill" - Kamaru Usman doesn't agree that Rob Font has the best jab in the UFC

Kamaru Usman congratulated Rob Font on a spectacular performance against Cody Garbrandt in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt. But he wasn't all that welcoming of Rob Font's claim of having the best jab in the UFC.

In the post-fight interview, Rob Font told Paul Felder that the former has the best jab in the UFC. The statement came after the British fighter put on a striking masterclass against one of the best bantamweights ever, Cody Garbrandt.

Rob Font consistently utilized his six-inch reach advantage by leaning in with his lead jab and setting up combinations. The lead jab consistently landed right on target, helping Font keep Garbrandt on the back foot.

Paul Felder readily agreed with Rob Font, saying that there wouldn't be a lot of opposition to Rob Font's claim of having the best jab. At this moment, the 'Nigerian Nightmare' asked Paul Felder to "chill," reminding everyone that he, too, has utilized his jabs efficiently on several occasions.

Damn best jab? Lol chill @felderpaul beautiful performance @RobSFont wonderful fight by both men. Head up @Cody_Nolove #UFCVegas27 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) May 23, 2021

Instances of Kamaru Usman putting his jab to use

Kamaru Usman is patient on the feet and seldom swings at his opponents unless presented with a clear opportunity. A technical yet strong striker, Kamaru Usman's jab is his weapon of choice when it comes to applying pressure.

In his title defense against Gilbert Burns at UFC 258, Kamaru Usman used his jab efficiently to damage 'Durinho's' chin gradually. It was a quick right jab in round three that dropped Gilbert Durinho to the ground. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' quickly engaged in ground-and-pound to finish off the fight. Kamaru Usman's laser-sharp jabs were the highlight of his victory.

In his fight against Colby Covington, Kamaru Usman's quick and precise jabs helped him set up various combinations throughout the fight.