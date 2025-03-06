"Lol Dana must hate Islam", "Looks like Jones asking too much money" - Fans react to Dana White's take on Alex Pereira's place in UFC P4P rankings

MMA fans have been reacting to Dana White's latest comments about the pound-for-pound rankings, with the UFC CEO appearing close to favoring Alex Pereira over Jon Jones for the No.1 spot.

Over recent months, White has been pretty adamant on his stance over the P4P list. Despite Islam Makhachev occupying the top spot for his dominance at 155 pounds, the UFC head honcho has regularly backed 'Bones' as the greatest fighter of all time and stated that he is more than deserving to be ranked No.1.

Suprisingly, however, it appears as though Dana White may be changing his mind, following his recent comments on the ESPN's First Take show.

According to the 55-year-old, 'Poatan' could be set for the top of the P4P list if he defeats Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313. He said:

"This is a tough fight for Alex [Pereira]. If Alex comes out of this the way he's come out of every other fight, he might be the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world."

Catch White's comments below:

Many fans are surprised to hear Dana White potentially changing his mind on Jones. One fan even joked that the heavyweight champion must have asked for too much money to fight Tom Aspinall. They wrote:

"Looks like Jones asking too much money to fight Aspinall"

Another fan said:

"lol Dana must hate islam. Mans wants the p4p to be anyone but him"

One fan wrote:

"Anything to not have Makhachev as #1 pound-for-pound when it comes to this pink f*ck"

Another added:

"Dana must be getting annoyed with Jon Jones"

One fan wrote:

"100% should be 1pfp. He’s the most active champ"

Dana White hints at massive fight to headline new boxing promotion's first event

Following the major news this week that Dana White, Nick Khan, and Turki Alalshikh have partnered under TKO to form a new boxing promotion, the UFC CEO has now teased a potential headliner for their first event.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show, White discussed their vision for the new promotion, hinting they have something special lined up for their first event. He said:

"These are things that we might wanna pump the brakes on... My friend Turki gets too excited... We actually are getting together with him tomorrow. We're gonna shoot some content... We have a massive fight. Literally and this is what I'm talking about. A massive fight that only [Alalshikh] could make happen... And we will announce it when we're ready to, but this is the guy that has literally brought boxing back."

Catch Dana White's comments below:

