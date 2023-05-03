Look back at Demetrious Johnson’s stunning submission win over Rodtang

ONE Championship re-posted Demetrious Johnson’s legendary submission against Rodtang.

In April 2021, ‘Mighty Mouse’ was coming off his first knockout loss against Adriano Moraes for the ONE flyweight MMA world championship. The MMA legend needed to get back on track, leading to a historic mixed-rules bout against Rodtang.

The first round was Muay Thai rules, which Rodtang excelled in. With that said, Johnson didn’t back down and survived until the second round, where he was allowed to utilize his grappling skills. Soon, ‘Mighty Mouse’ took down the Thai superstar and submitted him with a rear-naked choke, leaving him unconscious.

ONE Championship shared the stunning submission by Johnson on Instagram with the caption saying:

“The INTENSITY 😳 Can we expect another jaw-dropping stoppage from Demetrious Johnson on May 5 when he defends the ONE Flyweight World Title against rival Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video? @mighty”

After taking out Rodtang, Demetrious Johnson sought revenge against Adriano Moraes. He wouldn’t be denied a second time, leading to a picture-perfect flying knee that secured the flyweight MMA world championship.

On May 5, Johnson vs. Moraes III will headline ONE Fight Night 10, the promotion’s first event on U.S. soil. The highly-anticipated rubber match, along with two other world championship fights, has drawn a sold-out crowd inside the 1stBank Center in Colorado.

For those that can’t attend live, ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

