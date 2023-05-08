Look back at Mikey Musumeci’s nasty leg lock against Osamah Almarwai

At ONE Fight Night 10, Mikey Musumeci successfully defended his flyweight submission grappling world championship for the second time.

On May 5, Musumeci stepped into the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado and received an incredible welcome from the US fans. ‘Darth Rigatoni’ has already proven himself to grappling fans throughout his career, but under the ONE Championship banner, he is helping to grow submission grappling as one of the biggest names in the sport.

This past weekend, he took on Osamah Almarwai in a huge showcase contest for ONE Championship’s growing submission grappling roster and the champ put on a performance that proved his status as one of the very best in the world on the mats.

Almarwai is a well respected competitor but he was kept mostly on the defensive due to his opponent’s style. At one point in the contest, it looked like this matchup might play out exactly like his last title defense against Gantumur Bayanduuren.

Threatening his opponent with a leg lock, the champ eventually decided to adjust his approach and move away from the leg attack to secure a rear-naked choke victory:

“That’s gotta hurt 😖 @mikeymusumeci”

With the form that he is in right now, it’s hard to imagine anyone taking the title off of Mikey Musumeci at any time soon.

In his interview inside of the circle, Musumeci even admitted that he is still getting better as proven by his decision to abandon the leg lock unlike previous contests where he got tunnel vision.

North American fans can rewatch his victory over Osamah Almarwai and the entire ONE Fight Night 10 card via the free replay on Prime Video.

