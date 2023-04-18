Look back at Nong-O’s electrifying highlights against Mehdi Zatout ahead of ONE Fight Night 9

ONE Championship recently shared highlights of Nong-O Hama’s win against Mehdi Zatout in October 2018.

After winning his promotional debut in April 2018, Nong-O returned six months later to take on Zatout at ONE: Kingdom of Heroes. The Thai superstar showcased his ruthless aggression, but his opponent wouldn’t back down, leading to a three-round war. ONE recently posted the best moments of the bantamweight Muay Thai matchup on YouTube with the caption saying:

“Ahead of striking icon Nong-O’s eighth defense of the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title against former flyweight Muay Thai king Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video, relive his fiery battle with French-Algerian veteran Mehdi Zatout from 2018!"

Over the past five years, the Thai superstar has maintained a perfect 10-0 record in ONE Championship, including his last five wins coming by KO/TKO. The 8x bantamweight Muay Thai world champion looks to defend his throne once again at ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video: Nong-O vs. Haggerty. The 36-year-old has been matched up against Jonathan Haggerty, a former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion moving up to the bantamweight division.

The stylistic masterpiece will headline ONE Fight Night 9, which goes down on April 21. The event takes place inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, where the reigning bantamweight world champion has won multiple awards and titles. In the co-main event, undefeated lightweight prospects Halil Amir and Maurice Abevi look to put the division on notice.

ONE Fight Night 9 can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

Take a look at the entire ONE Fight Night 9 fight card below:

