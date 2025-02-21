"Look what we've created" - Israel Adesanya reflects on his seemingly antagonistic remark that prompted Alex Pereira's journey to MMA greatness

Israel Adesanya made his highly-anticipated return to the octagon earlier this month. However, he was unsuccessful as he suffered a second-round TKO loss to Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Fight Night 250. 'The Last Stylebender' appeared to be in good spirits the following weekend as he was at UFC 312, watching the fights alongside former rival Alex Pereira.

The two-time middleweight champion recently reflected on some of his previous comments, where he labeled 'Poatan' as a guy in the bar. He responded to a fan who asked if he regrets the remark, saying:

"I don't regret it, no, because I was right. And also, I don't because it motivated him. Again, I love this f**king story, it's just the best. He's actually at a bar drinking and he's like 'Chama', boom, decides to become an MMA fighter."

Adesanya continued:

"Well, he was already an MMA fighter, but decides to like take it seriously and get to the UFC and fight me - chase me. But again, like I said, he chased me. I didn't do that. But I don't regret it, no. I'm glad I did because it motivated him and look what we've created. I created a monster."

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments on Alex Pereira below:

Adesanya's comments sparked Pereira's UFC career, which has led him to become one of the biggest stars in the sport. The pair shared the octagon at UFC 281, with the latter winning via fifth-round TKO before the former won via second-round knockout at UFC 287.

Israel Adesanya recently reflected on his rivalry with Alex Pereira

Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira have put their rivalry to bed, with both fighters even expressing interest in training alongside one another. 'The Last Stylebender' reflected on their rivalry during a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, stating:

"God blessed me with a great opponent like Alex Pereira. He blessed me with a great challenge like that. And it's easy to say that now on this side, but f**k, you know, it takes a lot to take on that man and I always knew that we would have history, and I always knew I could best him. And I'm glad God blessed me with that challenge to be able to rise to the occasion."

Check out Israel Adesanya's full comments on Alex Pereira below:

Adesanya revealed that the pair had previously crossed paths at the airport and had a civil conversation. He noted that he wants the best for his former rival and has plenty of respect for him.

