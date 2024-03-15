LOOK: Croatian sensation Roberto Soldic training for potential return to action in ONE Championship

Croatian sensation Roberto Soldic is staying active and gearing up for a potential return to the Circle later this year.

According to his official Instagram, it looks like the former two-division KSW champion could be readying himself for his third appearance on martial arts’ biggest global stage.

“Training for @onechampionship 👊🏻”

Soldic signed with ONE Championship in 2022 to much fanfare. After his first fight against Murad Ramazanov ended as a no-contest in the opening round following an especially brutal low blow, Soldic made his return at the star-studded ONE Fight Night 10 card in Denver, Colorado.

Squaring off with former ONE welterweight MMA world champion Zebaztian Kadestam, ‘Robocop’ had Denver on its feet with his exhilarating striking but ultimately suffered a devastating knockout loss in the second round.

Despite the slow start, ONE fans are still excited to see Soldic return to the Circle and bounce back, as he has done in the past.

Roberto Soldic knows there are no easy fights in ONE Championship

With 20 career wins and 17 coming by way of knockout, Roberto Soldic is undoubtedly one of the most exciting fighters on the planet. But even ‘Robocop’ knows that there is a big difference between the level of competition he experienced under the KSW banner and those he will go toe-to-toe with in ONE Championship.

Still, he won’t shy away from signing on the dotted line for any fight the promotion puts in front of him.

“On this level, there are no easy fights,” Soldic told ONE Championship. “I'll fight anyone. It doesn't matter which base of martial arts. In MMA, you have to be complete in everything: kickboxing, Muay Thai, wrestling, jiu-jitsu, and conditioning. Everything.”

Who would you like to see Roberto Soldic fight when he steps back inside the Circle?