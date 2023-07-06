LOOK: Fans react to Stamp Fairtex’s utter destruction of Bi Nguyen

Whilst she may have come up short during her first attempt at a world title, Stamp Fairtex has not lost sight of chasing her dream.

Transitioning to MMA after making a name for herself in ONE Championship’s atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai divisions, the Thai superstar is in hot pursuit of a third ONE gold.

Becoming a world champion in a third different ruleset would put her in unprecedented territory, and she will have a second go at ONE Fight Night 14 in September.

Facing No.2-ranked Ham Seo Hee for the interim atomweight world championship, the 25-year-old is ready to become the atomweight divisional queen in MMA.

Though she has shown the evolution in her game over the previous two fights since getting submitted by Angela Lee at ONE: X last year, it can’t be forgotten how good Stamp was in the build-up to her first attempt.

On Instagram, ONE Championship posted a short highlight reel clip of just her third professional fight in MMA.

Taking on Bi Nguyen at ONE: Masters of Fate in 2019, her striking did all the talking, producing some incredible displays on her way to winning a unanimous decision.

“RELENTLESS in her pursuits 🤯 Can three-sport megastar Stamp take the ONE Interim Women’s Atomweight World Title over South Korean MMA veteran Ham Seo Hee on September 1 at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video? 🏆 @stamp_fairtex”

The fans showed their support for the former title challenger in comments below as she prepares for her second shot at the belt:

@harrukfeavuk2 summed up her devastating barrage of strikes:

“This ain't sting like a bee, this is sting like a barret 50.cal”

@macdhomhnaill_z paid respect to the former Muay Thai titleholder:

“Never let the queen of 8 limbs keep one free to hit you with”

@jim_koen gave his prediction for ONE Fight Night 14 in his comment:

“Stamp the champ will soon be a 3 sport champion. And on her way to all 3 belts at the same time🔥🔥🙌❤️❤️🙌😍😍”

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video membership on September 1.

