“Look what I got here, a year’s wages” - Conor McGregor goes full Jordan Belfort on USADA agents leaving his yacht after back-to-back testings

Irish superstar Conor McGregor has shared his reaction to USADA paying him a visit on his luxurious yacht.

As the USADA agents left, the Irishman turned on his 'Jordan Belfort' persona and recorded a video of himself trying to re-enact a scene from the popular movie, The Wolf of Wall Street.

At one point in the video, 'The Notorious' can be heard saying:

“Look what I got here, a year’s wages.”

In another post, McGregor shared some more details about USADA's visit. The Irishman revealed that he was tested twice in the span of an hour and had to provide multiple blood and urine samples.

McGregor then went on to explain how he welcomed the USADA agents and offered them drinks:

"I was tested two separate times yesterday, and within an hour of each other. Blood and urine. 3 samples of each were requested and given in both instances. They came aboard my yacht. I welcomed them. Gave them a can of Forged Stout and a Proper No. Twelve Whiskey. Life is good."

Hunter Campbell is not happy with USADA's treatment of Conor McGregor

USADA recently shared a press release declaring that they will be parting ways with the UFC after December 23. In the scathing statement, USADA accused the top promotion of seeking an unusual exemption for Irish superstar Conor McGregor, who recently re-enrolled himself in the drug testing pool.

The anti-doping agency's comments did not sit well with UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell, who held a press conference to share his response.

Campbell denied USADA's allegations and then criticized the doping agency, accusing them of treating McGregor unfairly:

"Disappointingly, they used Conor McGregor as a vehicle to sort of articulate and re-frame a complete misrepresentation of what occurred over the last several months... What I can categorically tell you is what USADA has put out in the last 48 hours could not be farther from the truth. What I said to Travis on multiple occasions, including the call on Monday, was there would never be a situation where Conor would fight until he had been in the program for six months," said Hunter Campbell.

You can check out Hunter Campbell's comments on McGregor and USADA below:

