"Look like you learned striking from a YouTube video" - Sean Strickland fires back at Valentina Shevchenko in a heated back-and-forth

Sean Strickland recently found himself in the center of a heated online exchange. The middleweight champ, not one to hold back, fired a series of controversial tweets, initially targeting Paige VanZant and, subsequently, women's MMA as a whole.

Strickland's X (formerly Twitter) onslaught began with a direct hit on VanZant, stating:

"Paige Vanzant said she made more on OnlyFans in 24 hours than she did in the UFC. Let's unpack. 1.) You were signed because you're hot. 2.) Women's MMA is lame. 3.) Men will pay more to see you naked than to watch you fight. Stay in school, kids, fighting s*cks, lol."

The tweet caught the attention of former UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, who fired back with a witty response, saying:

"Interesting unpack here 🤔 That looks more like an offended kid, who got less money in his entire fighter career than female fighters do! 😂 Good try, maybe UFC will see that and add some cash 💵 to your purse next time. But for now naked is you are 😂"

Strickland, never one to back down from a challenge, countered with:

"Valentina, you lost to a girl who pulls guard, you look like you learned striking from a YouTube video. LMAO female MMA. It's like watching children fight; it's fun, but we all know it's trash. You only have a job because you know when to put heels on and take off your clothes."

Sean Strickland speaks out on Khamzat Chimaev's title contention opportunity

Khamzat Chimaev's victory over former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi was deemed a title eliminator by UFC honcho Dana White. However, Sean Strickland holds a divergent perspective on the matter.

Speaking on UFC Fight Pass, Strickland expressed:

"The only thing I like about Chimaev is that he sells fights... For some reason, people f*cking like him or don’t like him. I don’t know. To me, he’s a f*cking paycheck. He sells a lot of fights. People pay to watch, but he f*cking hasn’t earned it."

Continuing with a direct and unfiltered opinion, Strickland remarked:

"He hasn’t f*cking deserved it, but here we are. Give it to him. He sells a lot of fights. I’ll go fight the f*cking man for five rounds. But no, he’s not earned it. He doesn’t f*cking deserve it. Getting a decision with a welterweight off the couch is not f*king earning it."

