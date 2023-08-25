LOOK: Mikey Musumeci gets wakeboarding lessons from Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg

It seems the friendship between ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci and Social Media pioneer Mark Zuckerberg has taken on new levels. The Meta CEO and founder has taken up jiu-jitsu in the recent year or so and has made friends with many high-level grappling specialists, Mikey Musumeci included.

In a recent video posted by 'Darth Rigatoni' on Instagram, we saw him taking up wakeboarding for the first time, courtesy of some lessons from 'Zuck.' From the looks of it, however, it's as if Musumeci has been doing it all his life.

Here's the video:

"LOOK WHO TAUGHT ME HOW TO SURF TODAY !!! 🏄‍♂️ - so many hours of training today and also my first time ever surfing (my surf professor @zuck 😂) !! Having so much fun!!!! ❤️🤌🏻"

Zuckerberg is quite impressed at Musumeci's uncanny ability to pick up new skills like a sponge would absorb water. He commended him through the comments:

"You nailed wake surfing your first session! And thanks for the training 🙌"

In another video posted by ONE Championship, Mikey Musumeci spoke about his special friendship with Mark Zuckerberg. Both being self-proclaimed nerds, it's natural for the two to become close friends. The fact that they're both into jiujitsu is an entirely different thing. Not a lot of people understand that jiu-jitsu is basically high-level problem solving and people with near-obsessive attention to detail like Zuckerberg and Musumeci are the ones who truly excel in it.

Here's the video:

In the video, Mikey Musumeci said:

"I'm good friends with Mark Zuckerberg. He's doing jiu-jitsu now. So, I help him learn jiu-jitsu. We're both nerds, right? He's a higher-level nerd than me, but I'm also a nerd at heart. We really get along. He's an awesome training partner and he just got his blue belt. Congrats, Mark!"

Mikey Musumeci will be back in action at ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6. The ONE flyweight submission grappling king will be competing in an openweight submission grappling contest with Japanese MMA icon and former ONE lightweight world champion Shinya Aoki.

ONE Fight Night 15 goes down at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will air live on US Primetime free of charge for Prime Video members in North America.