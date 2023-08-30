WATCH: Muay Thai GOAT Saenchai lauds Superlek’s perfect elbow combination

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 was seen conducting a seminar with his mentor, Muay Thai legend Saenchai. 'The Kicking Machine' conducted the seminar with the consensus Muay Thai GOAT at Virginia-based gym, T.A.G Muay Thai.

The facility's Instagram account posted a video of the two teaching an elbow-to-sweep combination:

"Elbow & Sweep @superlek789 the Goat @saenchai 😅😅😅"

Despite the goofy nature of Saenchai, you can definitely see that he has tremendous respect and admiration for the young Thai world champion. And for him to be able to use Saenchai as a demonstration dummy and not the other way around is a testament to Superlek's place amongst the elite of the elite today.

Fans are showing appreciation for the two's chemistry together:

Comments on the video

@quango77 found the whole sequence hilarious:

"The look in Saenchai’s eyes 👀 after he got throw on the floor 😂"

@silverfoxfightacademy just found how priceless the moment was:

"Wow these two together ,pricless"

In a few weeks' time, Superlek will be looking for a spot in history as he challenges Rodtang Jitmuangnon for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title. This clash of two of the best world champions in the world is considered a monumental event in modern Muay Thai. Two all-time greats in their prime are about to collide to find out who is truly at the top of their weight class.

The bout was originally scheduled for ONE Fight Night 8 back in March with Rodtang challenging for Superlek's ONE flyweight kickboxing world title. 'The Iron Man', however, pulled out due to injury. He was then replaced by Danial Williams, who was handily dispatched by 'The Kicking Machine' inside three rounds.

After defending his kickboxing throne, the Thai world champion jumped into the Muay Thai world and scored back-to-back stoppage wins over Nabil Anane and Tagir Khalilov. He has now effectively turned the tables as he has become the hunter for new gold as he challenges Rodtang for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

This colossal matchup goes down at ONE Friday Fights 34 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on September 22.

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE Friday Fights 34 live and absolutely free via the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.