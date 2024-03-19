"Look at him talking s***" - Flyweight MMA king Demetrious Johnson loving Jonathan Haggerty's soul-crushing KO of Felipe Lobo

ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson shared his immediate reaction to Jonathan Haggerty knocking out Felipe Lobo.

This past February, Haggerty returned to action for the first time since becoming a two-sport world champion by knocking out Fabricio Andrade in kickboxing. This time around, 'The General' defended his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai throne for the first time in an action-packed battle against Lobo.

Haggerty was tested early as Lobo knocked him down in the first round of the ONE Fight Night 19 main event. The U.K. superstar overcame adversity once again and secured a third-round knockout win to further his legacy.

ONE recently shared Johnson's immediate reaction to Haggerty's latest win on Instagram. 'Mighty Mouse' had this to say:

"He's done, look at [Haggerty] talking sh*t. I love it. [Haggerty] goes, 'Huh, you want some more?' [Lobo] goes, 'Uh oh, what happened?' When it comes to Muay Thai, it's about a battle of who's got the best chin, and who can recover, and who can dish it, and who can eat it."

The ONE Fight Night 19 replay, including Haggerty's knockout win against Lobo, can be seen for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Watch Johnson's reaction to Haggerty defeating Lobo below:

Is Demetrious Johnson officially retired from MMA?

Demetrious Johnson last fought in May 2023, defeating Adriano Moraes by unanimous decision in a legacy-extending trilogy fight. Heading into the matchup, Johnson had teased his retirement, regardless of the outcome, but didn't make an announcement after taking out Moraes.

Since then, the ONE flyweight MMA world champion has confirmed he hasn't made an official decision. 'Mighty Mouse' also revealed he doesn't plan on announcing his retirement before fighting. Therefore, only time will tell if Johnson decides to treat the fans with another appearance in the Circle.