“I would love to do an analyst job” - MMA legend Demetrious Johnson wants to join commentator’s booth at ONE’s US shows

ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson has voiced an interest in commentating for ONE’s events in North America.

In May 2023, Johnson furthered his legacy by securing a unanimous decision win against Adriano Moraes in their trilogy fight. Since then, ‘Mighty Mouse’ has teased a potential retirement from MMA, but he hasn’t made an official decision.

Johnson recently did an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour to discuss various topics. While talking about his unrestricted brand, the ONE flyweight MMA world champion had this to say about wanting to commentate for the promotion in the future:

“I would love to do an analyst job and commentate on the fights when I see what’s going on like Dominick Cruz says. I plan on doing that for ONE Championship when they come back to the States.”

ONE Championship has scheduled two 2024 events in North America. The first is ONE Fight Night 26, which takes place on September 6 in Denver, Colorado. Two months later, the promotion will travel to Atlanta, Georgia, for ONE Fight Night 28 on November 8.

Jarred Brooks believes a fight between him and Demetrious Johnson would sell out any US stadium

It’s unclear if Demetrious Johnson will fight in MMA again. If ‘Mighty Mouse’ does decide to return, plenty of fighters are looking to add his legendary name to their resume, including ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks.

During an interview with FightWave, Brooks had this to say about potentially fighting Johnson:

“That's a fight that I feel like would sell the sh*t out of any stadium in the US, Jared Brooks versus Demetrious Johnson, American versus American, exactly what ONE needs to really make that global push.”

Before focusing on Demetrious Johnson, Jarred Brooks has a tough test in his upcoming fight. On March 1, Brooks looks to defend his ONE strawweight MMA world title in a highly-anticipated rematch against Joshua Pacio at ONE 166: Qatar at Lusail Sports Arena.

Brooks and Pacio first fought in December 2022, with ‘The Monkey God’ emerging victorious by a unanimous decision to dethrone the Filipino superstar.

Watch Brooks' entire interview with FightWave below: