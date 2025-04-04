“Looking forward to show you what I learned” - Roman Kryklia eager to showcase his upgrades in world title tilt vs Lyndon Knowles 

Reigning two-sport and two-division ONE world champion Roman Kryklia is never one to shy away from challenges, and he's ready to deliver another majestic performance when he steps inside the Circle at ONE Fight Night 30.

That evening on April 4, live from the celebrated Lumpinee Stadium, the Champ Belts affiliate puts his ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title on the line against debuting veteran Lyndon Knowles.

As someone who thirsts to give the audience only the best, evolution is an absolute necessity for the Ukranian powerhouse. Though he's had to wait for longer than expected to strap the four-ounce gloves again, Roman Kryklia has put his time off to good use to upgrade his arsenal and give the fans a striking clinic in Bangkok, Thailand.

"I'm feeling great. I'm looking forward to show you what I learned from this long time, more than one year. So, I'm ready," the 33-year-old Krasnogard native told the Bangkok Post's Nick Atkin.

Watch the full interview here:

A win inside the Mecca of Muay Thai will earn the Ukraine representative the first defense of his heavyweight Muay Thai crown.

The six-foot-six warrior attained the "Art of Eight Limbs" belt with a fine second-round finish of Australian slugger Alex Roberts at ONE Fight Night 17. He's sat atop the ONE light heavyweight kickboxing throne since opening his promotional account with a highlight-reel win against Tarik Khbabez.

Roman Kryklia expects to be tested to the fullest vs Lyndon Knowles

Roman Kryklia never bites more than he can chew, and that humble mindset has made him a true fan favorite over the years.

As he has done in the past, the two-sport world champion sang praise for Lyndon Knowles' ultra-aggressive ways before the two throw down in Bangkok. He had this to say during the ONE Fight Night 30 press conference:

"I expect tough work from him. He will try to put pressure on me, make low kicks, and try to close the distance. And so I'm ready for this."

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch ONE Fight Night 30 live in U.S. primetime this Friday, April 4

