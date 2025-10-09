"Looking like the Pope, lol" - MMA X reacts to Charles Oliveira being welcomed to UFC Rio open workouts by a swarm of excited fans

Charles Oliveira recently captured the attention of fans with the grand welcome he received during the open workouts ahead of UFC Rio.Oliveira is set to headline UFC Fight Night in his hometown this weekend, where he will face Mateusz Gamrot in a five-round bout. Leading up to the fight, the crowd did not disappoint their local hero, as a majority turned out to watch the Brazilian fighter's open workout session.Championship Rounds on X shared a glimpse of Oliveira's entry, where he arrived at the venue via elevator.Check out the post below:Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @ChampRDS' post on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:&quot;Looking like the Pope lol&quot;Others commented:&quot;Bro looking down on everyone like he’s the final boss 🤣🤣&quot;&quot;Holy f*ck Gamrot is finished 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭&quot;&quot;Brazil's not ready for what Charles is about to do. That crowd reaction. The aura. A double-champ who went 6-0 in his home country, coming back to Farmasi Arena in 3 days. Pure electricity 👊&quot;&quot;Nobody could ever imitate him&quot;Check out more fan reactions below:Fans' reaction to Charles Oliveira's entry at the open workout session. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]Matuesz Gamrot previews Charles Oliveira fightCharles Oliveira is coming off a knockout loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 317. Meanwhile, Mateusz Gamrot recently defeated Ludovit Klein by unanimous decision. Both fighters are known for their grappling skills, but Gamrot is confident in his ability to counter Oliveira's ground game this weekend.During the media day interview for UFC Rio, 'Gamer' shared his thoughts on facing Oliveira, saying:&quot;I'm not afraid [of] anything [that] Charles [is] gonna bring to the octagon. I expect this [is] gonna be high-paced from the beginning, but like I said, I wanna exchange punch with him. If he wanna be aggressive and go forward, great [for] me. This is gonna be easy [to] take him down, and then we start epic fight on the ground. I see he's super dangerous on the ground, but I see some holes for his game.&quot; [32:07 of the video]