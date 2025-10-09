  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "Looking like the Pope, lol" - MMA X reacts to Charles Oliveira being welcomed to UFC Rio open workouts by a swarm of excited fans

"Looking like the Pope, lol" - MMA X reacts to Charles Oliveira being welcomed to UFC Rio open workouts by a swarm of excited fans

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Oct 09, 2025 12:53 GMT
Fans react to Charles Oliveira receiving grand welcome ahead of UFC Rio. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Fans react to Charles Oliveira receiving grand welcome ahead of UFC Rio. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Charles Oliveira recently captured the attention of fans with the grand welcome he received during the open workouts ahead of UFC Rio.

Ad

Oliveira is set to headline UFC Fight Night in his hometown this weekend, where he will face Mateusz Gamrot in a five-round bout. Leading up to the fight, the crowd did not disappoint their local hero, as a majority turned out to watch the Brazilian fighter's open workout session.

Championship Rounds on X shared a glimpse of Oliveira's entry, where he arrived at the venue via elevator.

Check out the post below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @ChampRDS' post on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:

"Looking like the Pope lol"

Others commented:

"Bro looking down on everyone like he’s the final boss 🤣🤣"
"Holy f*ck Gamrot is finished 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭"
"Brazil's not ready for what Charles is about to do. That crowd reaction. The aura. A double-champ who went 6-0 in his home country, coming back to Farmasi Arena in 3 days. Pure electricity 👊"
Ad
"Nobody could ever imitate him"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans&#039; reaction to Charles Oliveira&#039;s entry at the open workout session. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]
Fans' reaction to Charles Oliveira's entry at the open workout session. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Matuesz Gamrot previews Charles Oliveira fight

Charles Oliveira is coming off a knockout loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 317. Meanwhile, Mateusz Gamrot recently defeated Ludovit Klein by unanimous decision. Both fighters are known for their grappling skills, but Gamrot is confident in his ability to counter Oliveira's ground game this weekend.

Ad

During the media day interview for UFC Rio, 'Gamer' shared his thoughts on facing Oliveira, saying:

"I'm not afraid [of] anything [that] Charles [is] gonna bring to the octagon. I expect this [is] gonna be high-paced from the beginning, but like I said, I wanna exchange punch with him. If he wanna be aggressive and go forward, great [for] me. This is gonna be easy [to] take him down, and then we start epic fight on the ground. I see he's super dangerous on the ground, but I see some holes for his game." [32:07 of the video]
About the author
Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

Twitter icon

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications