"Looking rough after that cut" - Fans react as Henry Cejudo and Song Yadong successfully make weight at UFC Seattle weigh-ins

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo and Song Yadong successfully made weight at the UFC Seattle weigh-ins. With the main event being official, fans have now reacted to the weigh-in image.

Ad

'Triple C' is known to cut weight more efficiently and has spent most of his MMA career competing in flyweight and bantamweight. After suffering two consecutive losses since his 2023 return, he will look to return to winning ways this weekend.

What makes the outing more intriguing is the contrast between Cejudo's explosive style and wrestling pedigree and Yadong's flawless striking combined with incredibly quick reflexes.

UFC Seattle is a significant clash for Cejudo to earn a title shot in the future. Previously in a conversation with Khabib Nurmagomedov, 'The Eagle' backed Cejudo and told him to first win the fight at bantamweight and then return to flyweight without a hiatus in an attempt to dethrone kingpin Alexandre Pantoja.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

MMA Junkie confirmed that both fighters have made weight and posted a photo from the weigh-in on Instagram with the official weights.

Check out Henry Cejudo and Song Yadong successfully making weight at the UFC Seattle weigh-ins below:

Ad

Here's how the fans reacted:

"Song looking rough after that cut, my word"

"Yadong must’ve had a hard cut"

"Don’t think Henry has ever missed weight. Let’s go Cejudo!!! 🇺🇸"

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan comments [Screenshot courtesy: @mmajunkie on Instagram]

Michael Bisping has Henry Cejudo on his list of top 5 wrestlers

Ahead of Henry Cejudo’s return this weekend against Song Yadong, Michael Bisping has listed his top five wrestlers in UFC history.

Ad

Bisping has placed Khabib Nurmagomedov, Cejudo, Islam Makhachev, Khamzat Chimaev and Daniel Cormier sequentially on the list.

Talking about Cejudo’s impressive wrestling pedigree and why he deserves a second place on the list, 'The Count' proclaimed:

"At number two, I’m gonna give it to the man that’s in action at UFC Seattle... The king of cringe, the two weight division champion and the gold Olympic medalist in wrestling.”

Ad

Check out Michael Bisping's comments about Henry Cejudo below (5:35):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.