"Looking SCARY" - Fans react as Kai Asakura turns heads with "juiced up" physique flex ahead of UFC 310 title fight

Kai Asakura is looking ripped ahead of his highly anticipated octagon debut. The former RIZIN FF champion is gearing up to challenge reigning flyweight titleholder Alexandre Pantoja in the main event of UFC 310, scheduled for Dec. 7 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Asakura recently took to social media to share a video showcasing his shredded physique, just two weeks ahead of his upcoming bout.

The 31-year-old Japanese fighter's impressive physique sparked a flurry of reactions from fans, with many debating his chances against Pantoja and others questioning his readiness for the Dec. 7 clash.

One fan wrote:

"Dude is in serious shape!"

Another wrote:

"Looking SCARY."

Another commented:

"Juiced up."

Asakura is a two-time RIZIN bantamweight champion with a professional record of 21-4, including 16 finishes, 13 by knockout and three by submission. Throughout his career, he has secured standout victories against high-profile opponents such as Manel Kape and Kyoji Horiguchi.

Asakura is riding high on the momentum of a second-round knockout victory over Juan Archuleta at RIZIN 45 in December 2023, a win that saw him recapture the 135-pound title.

Kai Asakura dismisses weight cut worries for UFC 310 title clash

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Kai Asakura put his fans' minds at ease, stating that he isn't experiencing any issues cutting down to his career-low weight of 125 pounds for his flyweight title fight against Alexandre Pantoja.

The Aichi native, speaking through a translator, explained that he has fought at flyweight before and is fully familiar with competing at that weight:

"Totally zero [concern about making weight]. I think a lot of people don’t realize I’ve fought at flyweight before. I’m accustomed to fighting at that weight. But with regards to my bantamweight fights, I wasn’t cutting a lot of weight."

He added:

"I was cutting a lot less than everybody else is cutting. So this is, to be frank with you, at flyweight, I’m cutting a normal amount of weight than everything else would be cutting."

