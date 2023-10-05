"Looking violent again" - Conor McGregor landing spinning kick flush on partner's head in intense sparring has fans riled up

Conor McGregor has yet to fight since the disastrous end to his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021.

While the Irishman had lost against Poirier via standard TKO earlier that year, the defeat he suffered in their third fight was uncommon and career-changing, as McGregor broke his left tibia and fibula.

The injury has sidelined him since 2021. While a matchup with Michael Chandler was announced by the UFC back on February 4, there was no official date, and there still isn't, due to Conor McGregor's struggles with USADA. However, he hasn't stopped keeping his fans updated, regularly posting on his Instagram page.

Sometimes, his posts promote his latest ventures or is a photo-op with a celebrity. In other cases, his posts feature training footage, which was the case recently. 'The Notorious' posted a short sparring clip, where he is seen landing several strikes, including a spinning back kick to his sparring partner's head.

The clip left his fans on Instagram impressed with his fitness and skills, as many previously feared that Conor McGregor may sink deeper into the celebrity lifestyle he's grown accustomed to and never return to the octagon.

One fan described the footage as McGregor looking primed for a fight:

"He's looking violent again"

Another fan noted how McGregor doesn't hold back during sparring sessions:

"He spars so hard"

McGregor also landed some ground-and-pound in the clip, which was noted by one of his fans:

"Double hammer fist"

Meanwhile, another fan begged the Irishman to keep his karate stance, which many believe carried McGregor to his greatest successes in MMA:

"Keep the karate stance please for the love of god"

Check out a collage of fan reactions below:

Fan reactions

When was the last time Conor McGregor was on a win streak?

It is often pointed out that Conor McGregor is currently 1-3 over his last four fights. Despite his dip in form, his most recent run wasn't plagued by a lengthy losing streak, as the first time he suffered consecutive defeats was when he lost to Dustin Poirier back-to-back. Prior to those two losses, he had beaten Donald Cerrone.

Expand Tweet

Before that, however, he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov in the pair's grudge match. It was before his fight with 'The Eagle' that McGregor was last on a win streak. He rebounded from a loss to Nate Diaz at UFC 196 by winning their rematch, before defeating Eddie Alvarez in arguably his finest-ever performance.