"Lot of n*tless men out there bringing the masculinity down" - Sean Strickland explains why he stays off Instagram

Sean Strickland continues to make controversial waves throughout the MMA community. After being banned from Twitter for transphobic comments last week, the 31-year-old turned his attention to Instagram and its users. He called some of the people he interacts with on the platform "n*tless."

'Tarzan' is well known for his regular loud-mouthed antics. The fighter made headlines last year when he expressed his desire to "kill" Uriah Hall inside the octagon. Strickland later opened up about his past and how he was originally raised as a white supremacist and Neo-Nazi.

In an interview with Helen Yee, Strickland was asked which platform he thinks he's banned more often – Twitter or Instagram. The No.4-ranked middleweight said:

"I just stay off Instagram. Here's the thing about Instagram. You get all these n*tless little p*****s, all they do is come on my page, talk sh*t, they run their mouth. The moment I'm like, 'Hey, f**k you, come to my gym,' I get f*****g banned. The problem is we're trying to create a p***ified world. That's just the facts. You have the leftist organization trying to castrate all of the men, when you can't hit a motherf****r that deserves it. There's a lot of n*tless men out there bringing the masculinity down. Here's the thing, if you talk sh*t, you should get hit. That's a fact."

Sean Strickland will make his second octagon walk of the year on July 2. 'Tarzan' is eyeing up a title fight against champion Israel Adesanya. A win over Alex Pereira at UFC 276 will reportedly be enough for Strickland's first chance at middleweight gold. Adesanya will defend his title against Jared Cannonier on the same card.

Watch Helen Yee's interview with Sean Strickland here:

Why was Sean Strickland suspended from Twitter?

A series of anti-LGBTQ+ posts by Sean Strickland was enough for Twitter to take action. This month, the world celebrates the LGBTQ+ community and the struggles they have faced and continue to face daily.

In a series of tweets now removed, Strickland referred to transgender people as having a mental condition. They read:

"I'M ACTUALLY A FAN OF PRIDE MONTH.. BIG FAN OF THE B IN LGBT LMAO!!! TRANS PEOPLE THOUGH GOD I CAN'T F**KING STAND TRANS PEOPLE.. HAS TO BE SOME FORM OF MENTAL RETARDATION…"

Strickland then followed up the first post with this:

"IF YOU HAVE A C**K AND B***S, EVEN IF YOU REMOVE THEM YOU WILL NEVER BE A F**KING WOMAN BOTTOM LINE. I DON'T GIVE A F**K IF YOU GROW YOUR HAIR OUT AND CUT YOUR C**K OFF. YOU WILL ALWAYS BE A N*TLESS MENTALLY ILL MAN BOTTOM LINE."

In the same interview with Helen Yee, the fighter admitted to regularly receiving suspensions from Twitter and Instagram for his posts. As of now, there has been no word from the UFC on Sean Strickland or whether he'll face any punishment for the transphobic messages.

