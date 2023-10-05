"Lot of X-factors and tangibles here"- True Geordie sheds light on the biggest edge KSI has over Tommy Fury in boxing showdown 

Next weekend, KSI will face Tommy Fury in the most challenging bout of his young professional boxing career. Of the two, Fury is the far more experienced fighter, given that he has been training in the sport for much longer than the YouTuber has, regularly sparring his more accomplished brother, Tyson Fury.

However, in the opinion of True Geordie, a YouTuber who was once involved in a feud with former UFC double champion Conor McGregor, his fellow YouTuber is not without any advantages going into the bout. According to him, there are certain attributes that he brings to the table that could trouble Tommy Fury.

While offering a prediction for the bout, which is scheduled for October 14, True Geordie said the following on his The Pain Game podcast:

"KSI grew up in front of crowds. No one in that moment will be calmer than him, and you will get whatever this is, the best version of KSI on that night."

He elaborated on what he meant by saying the following:

"His ability to recreate what he does in sparring will be better than Tommy Fury's, because I believe if Tommy Fury is loose and relaxed like he is in sparring, when there's no pressure, then all of the years of experience will take effect immediately. But I don't believe Tommy Fury will be able to recreate that version of him on that night the way KSI can. So there's a lot of X-factors and intangibles here."

Despite it all, True Geordie ultimately gave Tommy Fury the nod.

Who will KSI box after Tommy Fury?

Most of the intrigue behind the YouTuber's boxing career is due to his undefeated record. While he previously boxed Logan Paul in a series of two, the pair are now friends, so a rematch is unlikely. Furthermore, the English YouTuber has undergone drastic improvements as a boxer and is now aiming higher.

If he manages to overcome Tommy Fury in their bout, a potential bare-knuckle boxing match with Conor McGregor is on the horizon, given that the Irishman recently challenged him to a BKFC bout.