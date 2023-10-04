Boxing’s biggest upcoming fights: A timeline for an action-packed end to 2023 

For several years, boxing was dogged by a narrative that it was being overtaken by MMA in terms of popularity. While the sport behind 'The Sweet Science' is as alive as ever, it has struggled to maintain its relevance in the face of the UFC's exponential growth. That, however, doesn't mean boxing hasn't swung back.

The latter half of 2023 will feature several big fights that will present stiff resistance to the UFC's attempts to conquer the combat sports world. Next Saturday, October 14, KSI and Tommy Fury will face off at cruiserweight, while the co-main event features Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis at bridgerweight.

Both bouts carry a significant amount of hype, especially Paul's clash with Danis, as their fight has been dominated by deeply personal trash talk. Both matchups will take place on MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – The Prime Card at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.

On the same night (although October 15 in Australia), undefeated WBO light middleweight champion Tim Tszyu will take on WBC interim light middleweight champion Brian Mendoza at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Queensland, Australia.

Then, on October 28, undefeated WBC heavyweight king Tyson Fury will lock horns with former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in a heavyweight fight. Their bout will be heldnat the Diriyah Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, but many have written off Ngannou's chances.

While Fury's WBC title won't be up for grabs, the boxing match will be a professional bout for 10 rounds. Then on November 16, unbeaten former WBO featherweight, WBO super featherweight, WBC super featherweight, and The Ring super featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson will face Edwin De Los Santos.

Edwin De Los Santos is 16-1, with his only loss coming against William Foster III. He and Stevenson will square off for the vacant WBC lightweight title. Their bout will be at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Then, on December 2, boxing star Ryan Garcia will make his return in a junior welterweight bout against Oscar Duarte.

It will be his first bout since a crushing loss to Gervonta Davis. The fight will be at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Then, in what seems like the year's big penultimate boxing match, undefeated unified lightweight world champion Devin Haney will face reigning WBC super lightweight champion Regis Prograis.

To close out the year, a long-awaited boxing match between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk will happen either on December 23 or in January. The venue is believed to be the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, but it remains under construction.

Both men are unbeaten and will fight for the undisputed heavyweight title.

