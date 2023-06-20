"Love Chito but he doesn't stand a chance" - Fans write off Marlon Vera for bantamweight battle against Henry Cejudo

It was recently reported that Marlon Vera is set to face Henry Cejudo at UFC 292 in Boston. Fighting on the same card as the Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley title bout, the two bantamweights will go three rounds against each other at Boston's TD Gardens on August 19.
While the matchup is undoubtedly an exciting addition to the fight card, fans aren't banking on Vera to get the win. Fans reacted to MMA journalist Brett Okamoto's tweet confirming the matchup and made their opinions known in the comments section of the post.
One fan played down Vera's chances against Cejudo's Olympian-level wrestling skills and wrote:
"Love Chito, but he doesn't stand a chance against Henry's wrestling."
Another fan predicted that Henry Cejudo would dominate Marlon Vera and wrote:
"Henry by whatever he wants."
One user wrote:
"Chito another L."
One fan claimed that while Marlon Vera was among his favorites, he'd lose to 'Triple C':
"Chito is one of my 5 favorite fighters right now. He has no chance."
One fan asked:
"So Cejudo gets a vacated title shot just beating Vera."
One user predicted:
"30-27 Henry."
Another fan wrote:
"Sick! Chito don't give af. But I feel Cejudo takes it. #wrestling."
Marlon Vera vs. Henry Cejudo: How does the UFC 292 fight card look so far?
A matchup between Marlon Vera and Henry Cejudo has been added to the already stacked UFC 292 card on August 19. The bantamweight barnburner will potentially be a three-round affair and will take place on the card headlined by Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley.
Apart from this pivotal bantamweight contest, the card will also feature Zhang Weili defending her women's strawweight title against Amanda Lemos. The bout is highly expected to serve as the co-main event of the evening. Both fighters are currently on a two-fight win streak.
Fans will also be treated to an exciting welterweight matchup between Geoff Neal and Ian Machado Garry. The Irishman is currently on an impressive 12-fight win streak whereas Neal will be looking to redeem his loss against Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 285.
Elsewhere on the card, Chris Weidman is set to take on Brad Tavares in a middleweight contest. Weidman will be making his long-awaited return to action after two years away from the octagon due to snapping his leg during his fight against Uriah Hall at UFC 261 in 2021. Tavares is on a two-fight losing streak.