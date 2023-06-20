"Love Chito but he doesn't stand a chance" - Fans write off Marlon Vera for bantamweight battle against Henry Cejudo

It was recently reported that Marlon Vera is set to face Henry Cejudo at UFC 292 in Boston. Fighting on the same card as the Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley title bout, the two bantamweights will go three rounds against each other at Boston's TD Gardens on August 19.

While the matchup is undoubtedly an exciting addition to the fight card, fans aren't banking on Vera to get the win. Fans reacted to MMA journalist Brett Okamoto's tweet confirming the matchup and made their opinions known in the comments section of the post.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN Let’s go. Cejudo vs. Chito added to UFC 292 in Boston, per Dana White. Three rounder, on the same card as Sterling, O’Malley title fight. It’s a Bantamweight night in Beantown, Aug. 19. Let’s go. Cejudo vs. Chito added to UFC 292 in Boston, per Dana White. Three rounder, on the same card as Sterling, O’Malley title fight. It’s a Bantamweight night in Beantown, Aug. 19. https://t.co/B8nMSDPWH4

One fan played down Vera's chances against Cejudo's Olympian-level wrestling skills and wrote:

"Love Chito, but he doesn't stand a chance against Henry's wrestling."

AnthonyD @AnthonyD32713 @bokamotoESPN @UFC_Obsessed Love Chito but he doesn't stand a chance against Henry's wrestling @bokamotoESPN @UFC_Obsessed Love Chito but he doesn't stand a chance against Henry's wrestling

Another fan predicted that Henry Cejudo would dominate Marlon Vera and wrote:

"Henry by whatever he wants."

One user wrote:

"Chito another L."

One fan claimed that while Marlon Vera was among his favorites, he'd lose to 'Triple C':

"Chito is one of my 5 favorite fighters right now. He has no chance."

Primetime @TheAlphaRock1 @bokamotoESPN Chito is one of my 5 favorite fighters right now. He has no chance @bokamotoESPN Chito is one of my 5 favorite fighters right now. He has no chance

One fan asked:

"So Cejudo gets a vacated title shot just beating Vera."

Ⓜ️𝕚𝕜𝕖 𝔻𝕚𝕕𝕕𝕪 @Mookie__Bets @bokamotoESPN So Cejudo gets a vacated title shot just beating Vera. @bokamotoESPN So Cejudo gets a vacated title shot just beating Vera.

One user predicted:

"30-27 Henry."

Another fan wrote:

"Sick! Chito don't give af. But I feel Cejudo takes it. #wrestling."

MrGoblin @FrontKickUFC @bokamotoESPN I love Chito but this is not a good matchup for him 🙁 @bokamotoESPN I love Chito but this is not a good matchup for him 🙁

MMA SQUABBLER @MMASquabbler @bokamotoESPN Chito picks another loss and will hence become irrelevant in the division. @bokamotoESPN Chito picks another loss and will hence become irrelevant in the division.

Gene @GeneRogersVE @bokamotoESPN Henry is going to do terrible things @bokamotoESPN Henry is going to do terrible things https://t.co/Sr4ISbshEx

MMA Deadpool @mma_deadpool @bokamotoESPN This should be a very easy win for Cejudo @bokamotoESPN This should be a very easy win for Cejudo

Marlon Vera vs. Henry Cejudo: How does the UFC 292 fight card look so far?

A matchup between Marlon Vera and Henry Cejudo has been added to the already stacked UFC 292 card on August 19. The bantamweight barnburner will potentially be a three-round affair and will take place on the card headlined by Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley.

Apart from this pivotal bantamweight contest, the card will also feature Zhang Weili defending her women's strawweight title against Amanda Lemos. The bout is highly expected to serve as the co-main event of the evening. Both fighters are currently on a two-fight win streak.

Fans will also be treated to an exciting welterweight matchup between Geoff Neal and Ian Machado Garry. The Irishman is currently on an impressive 12-fight win streak whereas Neal will be looking to redeem his loss against Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 285.

Elsewhere on the card, Chris Weidman is set to take on Brad Tavares in a middleweight contest. Weidman will be making his long-awaited return to action after two years away from the octagon due to snapping his leg during his fight against Uriah Hall at UFC 261 in 2021. Tavares is on a two-fight losing streak.

Jed I. Goodman © @jedigoodman #UFC292

Aljamain Sterling/Sean O'Malley

Zhang Weili/Amanda Lemos

Henry Cejudo/Marlon Vera

Geoff Neal/Ian Machado Garry

Chris Weidman/Brad Tavares Aljamain Sterling/Sean O'MalleyZhang Weili/Amanda LemosHenry Cejudo/Marlon VeraGeoff Neal/Ian Machado GarryChris Weidman/Brad Tavares #UFC292Aljamain Sterling/Sean O'Malley Zhang Weili/Amanda LemosHenry Cejudo/Marlon VeraGeoff Neal/Ian Machado Garry Chris Weidman/Brad Tavares

