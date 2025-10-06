"Love it" - Fans laud Conor McGregor's post on Alex Pereira's domination of Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320

Conor McGregor’s reaction to Alex Pereira’s demolition of Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320 added to the storm of praise surrounding the Brazilian’s return to the top. Pereira reclaimed the UFC light heavyweight championship with ruthless efficiency, stopping Ankalaev in the first round and potentially settling their rivalry.The Brazilian entered the rematch determined to erase the memory of his earlier defeat, and he did so with a performance that left no room for doubt. 'Poatan' charged forward from the opening seconds, cutting off Ankalaev’s movement and forcing the Russian onto the back foot.A sharp right hand sent Ankalaev to the canvas, and a series of heavy strikes on the ground brought a quick end to the contest. The victory made Pereira the third fighter in UFC history to hold the light heavyweight title twice.Conor McGregor was among the first to acknowledge the performance. He took to X to congratulate Pereira, and wrote:&quot;Congrats, Pereira, on recovering the rematch. Skill. Will. Determination. Congrats, Ankalaev, on having the courage to rematch. Guts. Balls. Honour.&quot;Check out Conor McGregor's X post below:Several fans reacted to McGregor's comments, with one fan writing:&quot;Love it. Respect where respect is earned. Congrats on a massive BKFC show last night. What a card!&quot;Meanwhile, other fans wrote:&quot;Congrats to Pereira, but is it possible that he just barely edged out Ankalaev, or did he truly show why he’s the better fighter in the rematch?&quot;&quot;1-1, but Ank got destroyed in 1 min on his first title defence, rematch isn't deserved.&quot;&quot;Respect to both, championship-level fight through and through.&quot;&quot;Ank showed grit, but Pereira's skill shone through. Deserved.&quot;Check out some of the fan reactions below:Conor McGregor reacts to Alex Pereira's win against Magomed Ankalaev. [Screenshots courtesy: @TheNotoriousMMA on X]When Alex Pereira reacted to Conor McGregor withdrawing from UFC 303 fight due to injuryWhen Conor McGregor withdrew from UFC 303 with a broken toe, Alex Pereira’s reaction carried a perspective shaped by experience. The Brazilian had suffered the same injury before UFC 300.However, he chose to fight, knocking out Jamahal Hill in the first round to defend his title. Pereira explained that circumstances matter, noting his decision came from necessity rather than comparison.Sharing his thoughts on McGregor pulling out of his fight against Michael Chandler at the UFC 303 pre-fight media scrum, Pereira said:&quot;You can never judge people’s pain. Different scenarios, different situations... He made his name. He made his money. He made his life. I’m kind of halfway there. So I fought with the broken toe due to my situation, but maybe if I was in his situation, I would not have fought. So I cannot judge.”