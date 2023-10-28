"Love this" - Sean O'Malley reacts to John Fury posing alongside son Tyson Fury during face-off with Francis Ngannou

Sean O'Malley recently shared his reaction to John Fury accompanying Tyson Fury for his face-off with Francis Ngannou. The WBC heavyweight champion is set to welcome Ngannou to the boxing world this weekend in Riyadh. They will go head-to-head in a 10-round non-title bout contested under standard professional rules.

Ahead of their showdown, Fury and Ngannou traded words at a pre-fight press conference earlier this week. After the presser ended, the two heavyweights got an opportunity to size each other up. While Ngannou walked to the stage center expecting to face Fury alone, he faced both father and son.

In a video posted by @SkySportsBoxing on X, a shirtless John Fury can be seen walking in front of the cameras as Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou exchanged light-hearted jabs.

A moment later, Fury Sr. was gently pulled away by the security personnel. While many thought John Fury inserting himself into the moment was uncalled for and unnecessary, Sean O'Malley recently expressed his approval on social media.

The UFC bantamweight champion quote-tweeted the video and wrote:

"Love this."

Expand Tweet

This isn't the first time John Fury has made headlines due to his actions at staredowns and pressers. The 59-year-old previously threw a major tantrum during the Tommy Fury vs. KSI and Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis press conference, which seemingly amused Sean O'Malley.

Devin Haney on whether or not Sean O'Malley stands a chance against him in the boxing ring

Unified world lightweight champion Devin Haney recently weighed in on a potential fight between him and Sean O'Malley in the boxing ring. The American professional pugilist dismissed the idea of the UFC bantamweight king standing a chance against him in the squared circle.

Last month, Haney and O'Malley traded verbal shots on social media after 'The Dream' claimed there was no opponent that could "break" him in the ring. O'Malley fired back by claiming he could, and the two exchanged heated words.

Expand Tweet

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Haney was asked if Sean O'Malley could pose problems for him if they went up against each other in a boxing match. 'The Dream' replied:

"It’s not the best thing for Sean O’Malley to get into a boxing ring with me... It won’t be competitive. It won’t be competitive. But I respect him in the cage, what he does in the cage. He’s a hell of a fighter in the cage. But when you step into that square circle, the boxing ring, it’s a totally different thing.”

Expand Tweet