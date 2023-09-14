'They getting knocked out by YouTubers' - Devin Haney firing back at Sean O'Malley callout leads to warning for UFC champion, fans react

Devin Haney and Sean O'Malley have recently gone back-and-forth over a potential boxing match, with both men confident that they would hurt the other.

Haney is one of boxing's brightest stars right now with a professional record of 30-0 and is coming off of the biggest win of his career against all-time great Vasily Lomachenko.

Equally, Sean O'Malley is one of MMA's most promising stars, and he too is coming off of his biggest win to date, a TKO win over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 to become the new bantamweight champion.

'Sugar' recently took aim at fellow boxing star Gervonta Davis over a potential boxing match, and now O'Malley has taken jibes at Devin Haney.

'The Dream' took to X (formerly Twitter) earlier today and posted this:

"Nothin will break me"

Sean O'Malley replied:

"I would"

Haney then fired back:

"I gues y'all MMA punks ain't learned yet.."

See the exchange below:

Fans online were highly entertained by the brief back and forth, but warnings were also issued to both Devin Haney and Sean O'Malley to watch out for one another.

One fan appeared to find the UFC bantamweight champion's callout hilarious, as some retired MMA fighters such as Tyron Woodley have been defeated in boxing matches by influencers:

"They getting knocked out by youtubers but callout world champions"

"Be careful Devin"

"It hit different, he ain't done his homework about the whoops. But he gon learn tho."

"Challenge him to a street fight. See what happens."

"He cooks you in a real fight brodie"

"Wdym. He's learned boxing pays more. He sold 375k ppv and that's his peak."

"If they offered you boxing money for an MMA fight you still wouldn't accept the fight"

"I like Suga but he needs to stay in his lane. Devin takes him to school."

"He wants the payday bro them 300-500k per fight ain't cutting it"

"Youd get slept by O'Malley bro don't do this"

Devin Haney edges closer to his next fight

Devin Haney is the reigning undisputed lightweight world champion, and has successfully defended his titles against both George Kambosos Jr. and Vasily Lomachenko.

His previous fight came against Lomachenko in May, and it appears that Haney will fight one more time before the end of 2023. Accoridng to boxing journalist Michael Benson, Devin Haney is likely to take on Regis Prograis for the WBC super-lightweight world title.

Benson took to X and wrote:

"Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney now appears to be back on track as Eddie Hearn has said he believes the WBC super-lightweight world title fight is “imminent” for early December in the USA."

See the post below:

