Luke Lessei not underestimating Bampara Kouyate ahead of ONE Fight Night 23 clash: "Any fighter can beat anybody"

Luke Lessei returns at ONE Fight Night 23 in his third fight under the ONE Championship banner.

The American stand out has made a massive impact during his two previous appearances in the promotion.

Wars against Jo Nattawut and Eddie Abasolo have let ONE fans know that when 'The Chef' is making the walk, you put everything down.

His opponent on July 5 is Bampara Kouyate who is slightly more of an unknown quantity to ONE Championship fans having fought just one time in the promotion.

In a recent interview with Violent Money TV, Lessei spoke about what his next opponent brings to the table.

Despite knowing that Kouyate is a serious threat, he doesn't see anything that makes him less confident about getting his hand raised:

"Yeah, he's a Muay Femur fighter, he's got pretty quick reactions, he's athletic, he's tall, he's fit, but then I start to think of, 'Do these things separate him from not only me but anybody else from the pack?' And I'm not sure there is anything, which of course, any fighter can beat anybody on any given day."

Watch the full interview below:

You know what you get with Luke Lessei

ONE Championship fans that are already familiar with Luke Lessei will know what to expect from the man they call 'The Chef' and that's an exciting prospect indeed.

His two fights against 'Smokin' Jo and his fellow American Abasolo have been two of the best fights to have taken place in the promotion in some time.

Whilst Lessei is happy to have won fans over with his exciting fighting style, he isn't here to make up the numbers either.

He plans on getting the finish this time around to avoid another close call on the scorecards like his last two fights have come down to.

ONE Fight Night 23 will air live and free at US prime time for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.

